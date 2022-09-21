Fans of the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus are running amok ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated sequel this fall, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters. On Sept. 30, you can see them return to the Disney+ silver screen to cause mayhem on what initially looks like the original film’s setting of Salem, Massachusetts — at first glance. If you’re wondering, where was Hocus Pocus 2 filmed, click through to see all the Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations you can visit in real life for a tour of the film set.

For the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 transformed several locations in Rhode Island, including Providence and Newport, into the historic witch town of Salem for filming in autumn 2021. If you’re planning a road trip around New England to view the colorful fall foliage, definitely stop off at some of these Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations along the way. The highly anticipated film follows the witch sisters wreaking havoc on Salem again, even though the actual sets were created in the quaint streets, historic town squares, and farm landscapes of Rhode Island. Providence locals even spotted the movie crew setting up for filming and posted behind-the-scenes snaps to Twitter in excitement. We’ll have to wait alittle bit to watch the witches run amok, amok, amok, but for now, click through to scope out the Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations in Rhode Island to visit and celebrate the official start of the “season of the witch.”