23 Funny Halloween Movie Quotes For When It's All A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus

For Halloween lovers, spooky season can’t come soon enough. When the air starts getting crisp and leaves start changing, you can’t wait to start getting in the spooky spirit by rewatching your favoriteclassic Halloween movies. After all, you probably wait all year for Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" to make its annual comeback so you can revisit the scary, funny, and sometimes ridiculously cheesy Halloween movies you grew up watching. Obviously, you're going to run into a lot of funny Halloween movie quotes, which are perfect for pairing with any of your festive pics on the 'Gram.

Streaming Halloween movies never gets old. Scary or funny, these movies remind you of your childhood Halloween traditions filled with sleepovers, trick or treating, pumpkin carving, and candy for weeks afterward. Who could forget trading a Kit-Kat for a Twix well into November? Being a kid during Halloween was the most magical time. Don’t get me wrong, Halloween fun during adulthood has its perks (hello, spooky cocktails), but ultimately, you're trying to embrace the nostalgia whenever you can.

Now that you’re grown up, you can still host movie parties with the Halloween faves you know and love, and then get dressed up to go out. Let movies like Hocus Pocus or The Nightmare Before Christmas get you into the Halloween spirit or dive right into the really scary flicks, like Scream and Silence of the Lambs. You might not be a kid anymore, but these 23 funny Halloween movie quotes will take you back — and be the perfect Instagram captions for all your spooky costume pics.

Warner Bros.

1. "I'm the ghost with the most, babe." — Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice

2. "Being normal is vastly overrated." — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown

3. "Can I keep you?" — Casper, Casper

4. “My darling girl, when are you going to realize that being normal is not necessarily a virtue? It rather denotes a lack of courage." — Aunt Frances, Practical Magic

5. "Let's turn on the juice and see what shakes loose." — Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice

6. "Don't torture yourself, Gomez. That's my job." — Morticia, The Addams Family

7. “It’s a full moon tonight. That’s when all the weirdos are out." — Dani, Hocus Pocus

8. “No, please don’t kill me, Mr. Ghostface, I wanna be in the sequel!” — Tatum Riley, Scream

9. "Isn’t the view beautiful? It takes my breath away. Well, it would if I had any." — Emily, Corpse Bride

10. "Do you have to open graves to find girls to fall in love with?" — Helen/The Princess, The Mummy (1932)

11. "That's right. I am the pumpkin king!" — Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

12. "If I hadn't just been sitting in it, I'd say you've lost your mind." — Maggot, Corpse Bride

13. "Couldn’t you forget about being a cool teenager just for one night?" — Allison, Hocus Pocus

14. "Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again!" — Morticia, The Addams Family

15. “It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus!” — Max, Hocus Pocus

16. "You are too precious for words, why I could just... eat you alive!" — Morticia, The Addams Family

17. “Halloween is upon us.” - Hubie Halloween

18. “Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick.” — Winnifred, Hocus Pocus

19. "I'm gonna eat your brains, and gain your knowledge." — Planet Terror

20. “Well, it says to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends.” — Allison, Hocus Pocus

21. “She preferred cats to human beings and turned down every offer from the men who fell in love with her.” — Practical Magic (novel)

22. "I mean, nobody around here really appreciates my taste in weird stuff." — Marnie, Halloweentown

23. “Go to hell!” “I’ve been there, thank you. I found it quite lovely.” — Hocus Pocus