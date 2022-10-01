All The Songs On Hocus Pocus 2's Soundtrack Are Spooky Bangers

When 1993’s Hocus Pocus arrived in theaters, it cast Broadway marquee names Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as two of the three main witches for a good reason: they could sing. Although the film was not a full-blown musical, Midler sang “I Put A Spell On You,” and Parker sang a number referred to as “Sarah’s Theme.” Flash-forward to 2022 — the highly anticipated sequel has even more musical moments than the original, and the songs on the Hocus Pocus 2 soundtrack are just begging to be part of your Halloween playlist.

There were only five songs on the original film’s soundtrack, two of which were jazz standards, the kind of songs Midler was already famous for singing. “I Put A Spell on You” and “Witchcraft” were well-known to adults in the early 1990s, and Disney could dabble in these kinds of safely risqué songs to amuse parents while their kids watched the film. Also, the “Sabre Dance” was a well-known and well-used piece of music from the 1950s. The other songs, “Sarah’s Theme” and “Chants and Incantations,” were original songs from the songwriter/composer team of Brock Walsh and John Debney.

Hocus Pocus 2 has a more extensive list of songs, but the “classics mixed with newer numbers” formula remains. Also, “Sarah’s Theme” has finally been given an official title: “Garden of Magic.”

Here are all the songs on the Hocus Pocus 2 soundtrack:

“Garden of Magic” by James Horner & Brock Walsh (Vocals: Hannah Waddingham)

“Skeleton Sam” by LVCRFT

“Planet Claire” by The B-52s

“Ghosted” by DBone & The Remains

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

“Garden of Magic Reprise” by James Horner & Brock Walsh (Vocals: Sarah Jessica Parker)

“Hocus Pocus Voo Doo” by Big Bob Kornegay

“Skate” by Silk Sonic

“Afraid of the Night” by DBone & the Remains feat. Earl St. Clair

“One Way Or Another” by Debbie Harry & Nigel Harrison (Vocals: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy)

“I Put A Spell On You (Hocus Pocus Incantation)” by Jay Hawkins

“The Witches Are Back” by Elton John & Bernie Taupin (Vocals: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy)

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are streaming on Disney+. The Hocus Pocus 2 soundtrack is available on most streaming services; the album will be available for purchase on Nov. 11, 2022.