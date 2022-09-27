It happened. One company finally brought pumpkin spice to the last place you’d expect it: your trash can. No, I’m not talking about all the PSL cups you’ve tossed, but literal pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. With fall in full swing, it was only a matter of time until everything — and I mean everything — in your house was meant to smell like the signature scent of autumn. On Sept. 30, Hefty is taking PSL SZN to the next level with a new scented trash bag, but you won’t be able to find the limited-edition bags on store shelves. If you’re looking to go all in on fall, here’s how to get your hands on Hefty’s Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags.

Just when you thought you couldn’t pumpkin-spice up your life any more, Hefty is pulling out all the stops with an offering you didn’t even know you needed. The brand’s new Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags combine the ultra-strong flex strength Hefty is known for with the pleasing scent of pumpkin spice to provide continuous odor control. Trash bags may be the one thing you never thought needed a pumpkin spice upgrade, but it’s here now, so who can turn down a chance to get festive? Plus, you’re gonna need a trash bag anyway, especially when it comes time to taking out the pumpkin guts for carving. It’s good to know you won’t be dropping pumpkin chunks on your way to the garbage can (thanks to the bag that resists leaks, punctures, and rips) — and you’ll smell like a latte, too.

Shutterstock

Once you’ve wrapped your head around pumpkin spice infiltrating the last space in your kitchen, you might want to know where to buy a pack. They won’t be available for purchase in stores, but if you’ve got quick fingers, you should be in the clear.

Starting Friday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET, you can get your very own box of Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags by visiting the Hefty Pumpkin Spice website. You’ll be able to buy a 20-pack of the uniquely scented trash bags for $5.95, the same price as a box of regular Hefty Ultra Strong Trash Bags.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Like fall, the pumpkin spice-ified trash bags won’t stick around for long, so if you’re on Team Pumpkin Spice Everything, you’ll want to set an alarm for just before 9 a.m. CT on Sept. 30. The pumpkin spice-scented trash bags will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis.

And if you’re looking for a more traditional way to get your PSL fix, make sure you squeeze in a Starbucks or Dunkin’ run, and then toss your cup in your fittingly scented trash bag. Pumpkin spice season only comes around once a year, so you might as well go Hefty or go home.