33 September Quotes And Captions For Your Pics Saying Hello To Fall
Now that August is over, it’s time to say “Hello, September” and embrace the start of the fall season. Whether you’re going back to school or work, or just looking forward for autumn to blow in and the changing colors of all the leaves, it’s time to embrace the magic of September. Whatever you do, make sure to document all the happy moments of the month that you can throw in an Instagram photo dump before it’s time to get spooky for October. Keep this list of 30 September quotes to use as Instagram captions in your pocket for the first month of fall.
The air feels crisper and the sun seems to shine with a little more golden light than usual in September. As you go for a morning walk or drive yourself to class, you can see the trees turn yellow then to red, and eventually fall into crunchy piles. Pumpkin spice lattes are also finally out at the coffee shops, so you have another excuse to grab a hot cup before heading off on your busy day. It’s the perfect time to get excited for the start of a new season by using any of these September quotes, captions, and lyrics to post with an end-of-summer photo dump on Instagram or a TikTok with major “Hello, fall” vibes.
- “Wake me up when September ends.” – Green Day, “Wake Me Up When September Ends”
- “I don’t know why all the trees change in the fall, but I know you’re not scared of anything at all.” – Taylor Swift, “The Best Day”
- “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” – Oscar Wilde
- “I used to love September, but now it just rhymes with remember.”
- “The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” – Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows
- “It’s official: I’ve fallen for you, September.”
- “Here’s to the next chapter.”
- “September is the other January.”
- “Welcome, sweater weather”.
- "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald
- "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." — Albert Camus
- “September is time to spice things up.”
- “Do you remember? Dancin' in September ... Never was a cloudy day.” – “September,” Earth, Wind, & Fire
- “Not to be corny, but I really love September.”
- “An apple a day keeps the spookies away.”
- “It’s finally cuddle weather.”
- “Never want to leaf this place.”
- “When is the next vacation break?”
- “I love September a latte.”
- “Pumpkin spice and everything nice.”
- “The fall came in to pumpkin-patch my heart up.
- “This weather is gourd-geous.”
- “Channel the flannel.”
- “Falling so hard.”
- “Squash goals.”
- “Orange you glad autumn is here?”
- “Cutie pie.”
- “How ‘bout them apples?”
- “Aw, shucks.”
- “Dear gourd! It’s September already.”
- “Hello September.”
- “You were my September song, summer lasted too long.” — “September Song,” JP Cooper
