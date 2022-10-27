It’s time to dust off your favorite costume, because Halloween weekend is underway. This is the only holiday where being referred to as a terrifying monster isn’t insulting, so why not take advantage of it? Whether you’re dressing up as a witch or a devil, now is the time to embrace all things eerie. With the solar eclipse in Scorpio now in the rearview and Mars retrograde’s arrival on Oct. 30, this year’s spooky season has brought forth some pretty transformative shifts. Regardless of whether you’re passing out candy, devouring it, or both, Halloween 2022 will be the best for three lucky zodiac sign. If you’re one of them, don’t be afraid to sign up for a costume contest; the odds are definitely in your favor.

On All Hallows’ Eve, the moon will shift into the fixed air sign of Aquarius, a sign all about innovation, intellect, and the ability to think outside the box. The moon will then form a square to the sun in Scorpio later in the day, bringing forth tension between the desire for emotional control and the need to prioritize detachment and logical thinking.

If you’re stuck deciding between a quirky, unusual costume and something safe and familiar, go for something a little more out there. The moon traveling through the sign of Aquarius is reminding everyone that you’ll get far more attention from dressing up as someone or something that speaks to you versus a costume that everyone will recognize off the bat.

Costume or not, though, the spotlight is most likely to shine on three special signs. Come out, come out, wherever you are, these lucky zodiac signs are alien superstars. Beyoncé would be so proud.

Taurus: Prepare To Be *Boo’d* Up

On Halloween, everything surrounding your romantic affairs will really begin to heat up. As the sun continues through your seventh house of relationships, you may be feeling inclined to wear matching costumes with your partner this year, and they’re bound to go over well with others. With the moon traveling through your 10th house of public image, it’s the perfect day to showcase your spooky attire on social media or during a costume contest. Don’t hesitate to go all out.

Scorpio: It’s Party Time At Your Place

It’s your season, Scorpio, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re eager to be front and center. On Oct. 31, the sun will continue through your first house of self, shining a light on your self-expression, making this a perfect day to mingle. As the moon makes its way through your fourth house, however, you’ll likely be called to keep a low profile, potentially opting for some social time behind closed doors with a few close friends. However you decide to spend this spooky holiday, all eyes are bound to be on you, so be sure to soak it all up.

Aquarius: Embrace Your Authenticity

On Oct. 31, the moon will shift into your first house of self, bringing your emotions to the forefront of your self-expression. This is the perfect day to dress up as a character that embodies who you are as a person, regardless of who understands it. As the moon eventually squares the sun in Scorpio in your 10th house, you may feel the need to shy away from being seen, but you’re still bound to turn some heads. Embrace what makes you unique, Aquarius. It’s the very reason why people respect you.