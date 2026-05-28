Get Ready With Haley Kalil Before The 2026 AMAs Red Carpet

The 2026 American Music Awards was a night of milestones. It marked BTS’ first award show appearance after their hiatus in 2022, and Hilary Duff’s return to the AMAs since she last attended in 2005. The star-studded night — hosted by Queen Latifah with performances by KATSEYE, Karol G, Twenty One Pilots, and Sombr — also marked content creator and model Haley Kalil’s stylish AMAs debut.

To mark the glitzy occasion, Kalil debuted a “dream dress” on the red carpet at the Grand Garden Arena. “I have been obsessed with Di Pesta since I saw their first-ever ‘wet dress,’” she tells Elite Daily. Since this was a look the 33-year-old had been fantasizing over, she says, “We went ‘all things wet.’ I wanted to look as if I had walked out of the ocean and onto the red carpet.” Getting glam for a huge event is nothing new for Kalil, who has walked the carpet of shows like the Grammys, Oscars, and Golden Globes.

When it comes to the AMAs, though, Kalil says, “I’m just honored I can share the room with such creative legends, and bring my online family along for all the fun.” To share even more of her evening with fans, Kalil dishes on her full getting ready process before arriving at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Prepping The Skin Before The Glam

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I swear by Valmont in my getting ready routine. It truly makes the biggest difference in my skin. I also love to play around and try new makeup. Some of my favorite brands at the moment are Valentino Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Patrick TA, MAC, and Pat McGrath.

Listening To Gracie, Tate, & Taylor

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I’ve been going through a breakup (ugh, who isn’t? I swear), so Gracie Abrams has been nonstop on my playlist. Tate McRae and Taylor Swift are also on repeat.

Going With The Wet Look

Brandon Lundby

It’s hot in Vegas, so might as well come to the event pre-drenched.

Thinking About Who I’m Going To See

Brandon Lundby

I have always hoped to meet BTS in person! I was introduced to K-pop by my best friend Lindsay, and ever since then, it’s become one of my favorite genres of music. I love the dances and the passion of the fandoms, as well as the kindness of the artists. I was also super excited to see KATSEYE perform at the AMAs. They always slay.

Putting On The Finishing Touches

Brandon Lundby

I love when everything just blends together, and this look felt so seamless. Another part I loved is that we added blue diamonds to the look by my favorite Los Angeles jewelers, Happy Jewelers.

Hitting The Carpet

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I’m always so excited right before the carpet, but I’m also a little nervous. I just tell myself, “Don’t trip and don’t be weird.”