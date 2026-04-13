KATSEYE & Love Island USA Stars Took Over NYLON House At Coachella

When they weren’t vibing out to Bieberchella (or performing on their own huge stages), all of Coachella’s most iconic guests were partying late into the night at NYLON House. The brand’s eighth annual Coachella installation was its most fashionable yet, with the “Nocturna” theme plunging the Desert International Horse Park space into seductive darkness. The exclusive party was the spot to show off this year’s most stunning festival looks, as everyone from KATSEYE to Love Island USA breakouts turned their most eye-catching ‘fits for the April 10 rager.

The NYLON House in the Desert event was presented by Matrix, and featured an exclusive back-to-back DJ set by Diplo and Hugel. The invite-only event, which was also sponsored by Neutrogena and Trident, kept the turn-up vibes going all Friday night and deep into Saturday morning, with a jaw-dropping guest list full of Coachella’s biggest stars.

Although the party was super exclusive, you can get a peek into the star-studded event (including all the eye-popping fashions that A-list stars were rocking) below.

KATSEYE

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As NYLON’s recent Music Issue cover stars, the KATSEYE girls were guests of honor at the big event. After their first-ever Coachella performance on Friday night, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung turned NYLON House into their celebratory after-party. Sadly, they were not joined by Manon Bannerman, who is currently on a hiatus from the girl group.

Olivia Holt

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Olivia Holt took the “Nocturna” theme to heart, pairing a jet-black minidress with a dark leather jacket and some chic shades.

Chloe Cherry

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Ahead of her big Euphoria Season 3 premiere, Choe Cherry spent Coachella weekend embracing bright vibes in a stunning yellow coat.

Kendall Washington

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The party wouldn’t be complete without some Love Island USA bombshells. Season 6 star Kendall Washington brought Y2K aesthetics in an Ed Hardy graphic tee.

Andreina Santos

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Not to be outdone, Love Island USA Season 7 bombshell Adreina Santos brought the hear in a beaded bikini top and flowing, aqua skirt.

Ariana Madix

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Of course, the queen of the Love Island USA villa also turned a look, embrazing Coachella’s boho roots with an oversized scarf and hippie-approved tinted glasses.

Damson Idris & Big Sean

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NYLON House is always a place for iconic celeb link-ups. At the Coachella event, Damson Idris and Big Sean posed for photos together in sleek, casual ‘fits.

Karrueche Tran

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At Coachella, you need an outfit that’s loud enough to make some noise over all the music. And Karrueche Tran Deliverd just that in a graffiti-print top and denim short shorts, which were accessorized with multiple silver chains.

Rei Ami

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Although there were no evil forces in sight, KPop Demon Hunters star Rei Ami still dressed to kill in a sleek black ‘fit with a tattered, decontructed skirt and boots.

Madison Pettis

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There’s no better way to nail the “Nocturna” theme than to channel your inner vampire, which Madison Pettis did perfectly by combining black lace and leather.

Rachel Zoe

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There’s simply no comparing to the OG fashionista, Rachel Zoe. She hit NYLON House in a black faux-fur vest paired with a wide-brim hat perfect for the desert.