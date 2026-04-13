Justin Bieber's Reported Response To Coachella Backlash Is So Chill

Justin Bieber’s first headlining set at Coachella had massive expectations, but the pop star pivoted away from the big-budget theatrics that the festival’s main stage is known for. Instead, he opted for an intimate, lo-fi vibe, frequently pulling up old YouTube videos from a laptop in between performances of his recent songs from Swag and Swag II. The unique set divided audiences, prompting controversy online over Bieber’s minimalist approach. But the singer is reportedly unbothered by the criticism, emphasizing how the concert reflects where he’s currently at while also honoring his career beginnings.

Shortly after Bieberchella on April 11, Us Weekly reported that a source close to the pop star shot back at the perception his performance was mainly just Bieber pulling up YouTube videos to sing along with. “He didn’t sit behind a computer the whole time. Anyone who watched the full show saw that,” the source said. Apparently, the concept was Bieber’s way of honoring how he was discovered back in 2007.

“It was meant to show his journey from posting videos on YouTube to performing on one of the world’s biggest stages, also on YouTube,” the source said. “Hailey [Bieber] thought it was adorable and very Justin. It was exactly what he planned and rehearsed.”

According to the Us Weekly’s source, the low-key shift from Bieber’s past maximalist efforts was very intentional. “This is Justin in 2026. He doesn’t have anyone pushing him to do these huge pop spectacles like a 3D concert movie anymore. It’s all about vibing and enjoying where he’s at now,” the source said. “There’s a lot less pressure on him, which allows him to put on the show that he wants to.”

The statements seemed to hint at Bieber’s split from longtime manager Scooter Braun in 2023. Since stepping away from the massive music industry player, Bieber’s performances have been noticeably much more stripped-down and low-budget.

“Justin doesn’t feel he has something to prove, but at the same time, he wants to flex that he can put on a memorable show without a huge team like he once had,” the source said. “It’s all his vision, brought to life by just a few people.”