Justin Bieber Got A Huge Tattoo Of Hailey's Face

Justin Bieber may have hit the Grammys stage solo, but his wife had his back the whole time — literally. During the singer’s stripped-down performance at the 2026 awards ceremony, Justin revealed a large new tattoo on his back: a photo of his wife Hailey’s face. Justin has more than 70 tattoos on his body, but this piece is one of the biggest, as well as the most romantic.

Justin showed off the fresh ink while performing his song “YUKON,” marking his long-awaited return to the Grammys stage after four years away. For the intimate act, Justin wore nothing but a pair of shorts, singing the track with his guitar and a couple keyboards. As he walked off afterwards, and eye-catching new tattoo could be seen in the center of his back. It appears to be a recreation of Hailey’s 2020 Elle cover.

The real Hailey was also present to support her husband during his big comeback moment. After Justin finished his performance, Hailey could be seen looking emotional as she clapped her fingers together.

This large new tattoo marks Justin’s first piece that’s a clear tribute to Hailey. The couple got a matching tattoo back in 2021 — a pair of peaches in reference to Justin’s single “Peaches.”

The lovey-dovey body art comes after a lot of speculation about the status of Justin and Hailey’s relationship. The two got married in 2018, and welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in 2024. But throughout 2025, they’ve dealt with numerous reports that their marriage may be struggling. Justin’s strange comments about his wife and his erratic behavior on social media during this time didn’t help to put those rumors to bed.

However, much of Justin’s recent album Swag is about his love for Hailey, and the husband and wife seemed as close as ever during the Grammys. Justin’s big, romantic tattoo reveal seems to be the strongest sign to the world that he is seriously down bad for his wife.