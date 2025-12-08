Alix Earle, Nic Vansteenberghe, & More Stars Partied At NYLON House Miami

NYLON House is back, and it’s filled with more A-listers than ever before this year. NYLON returned with its signature party at Miami Art Week on Dec. 5, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, and the VIP guest list was packed with hit-making musicians, it girls, and reality TV royalty. Naturally, everyone turned a look and raved the night away to world-class DJ sets (and a surprise performance from a chart-topping singer) at the Miami Beach club.

The event was headlined by EDM duo Adriatique, and the music reached another level when Ellie Goulding surprised the crowd with a mini concert of her own. The audience was filled with the buzziest names imagineable, like Alix Earle, Ice Spice, Suni Lee, and Nic from Love Island USA. The swanky event also featured an immersive display of e.l.f. products at the Glow Reviver Lippie Land, as well as a high-tech photo studio by Marshalls, and a selfie-ready light installation by GMUNK inspired by the Rivian R1.

The invitation-only party was an exclusive night out for cultural trendsetters, as well as partygoers who have a NYLON membership. Here are all the stars who made NYLON House their hard-partying home for the night.

Alix Earle

Ice Spice

Nic Vansteenberghe

Lori Harvey

Suni Lee

Tyga

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia

Diplo

Anwar Hadid

Pepe Garcia

Georgia Hassarati

Kendall Washington