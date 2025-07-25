Nothing beats a crisp margarita in the summer to cool yourself off, and it’s even better when the margarita is portable, ready-to-drink, and aesthetically pleasing. SipMARGS — a canned, sparkling margarita brand — is the obvious choice, especially since they have Alix Earle’s stamp of approval.

After the brand’s relaunch in March 2025, SipMARGS has become a serious contender for drink of the summer. As SipMARGS’ brand partner and investor, Earle has been posting all about the sparkling canned cocktails — which come in five flavors: classic, mango, coconut, spicy, and mezcal — to her 7.5 million followers on TikTok. (Her personal favorites are mango and spicy.)

She’s not the only celebrity who’s a fan. DJ Kygo also backs the brand. Plus, content creators like Remi Bader, Conor Wood, and Serena Kerrigan have been drinking these cans all summer long. If you haven’t already seen the reflective cans on your FYP yet, it’s only a matter of time.

Made with premium tequila blanco, real cane sugar, and natural ingredients like lime and coconut, these drinks have 5% ABV, and they stand out in the oversaturated market of sparkling canned cocktails.

SipMARGS

To put the viral margaritas to the test, four Elite Daily team members tried four of SipMARGS’ most refreshing flavors — Classic Margarita, Coconut Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Spicy Margarita. Here, they share their honest reviews.

Classic Margarita

SipMARGS

It’s hard to go wrong with a standard margarita — tequila, lime, and salt (or sugar) on the rim. SipMARGS’ take on the tried-and-true cocktail had a simple, non-overpowering flavor profile, which got mixed reviews among Elite Daily’s staff.

Michelle Toglia, Elite Daily’s Executive Editor, thought it was “refreshing and easy to drink.” She says, “The flavors felt balanced, so you could decipher the lime and the tequila.”

Easy to sip (or chug)? Yes. But margarita lovers might not be wholly satisfied. “Ultimately, this tasted like an intense lime-flavored seltzer with a hint of tequila,” Elite Daily writer Rachel Chapman says. Dylan Kickham, Elite Daily’s Associate Entertainment Editor, echoed the seltzer comparison and felt underwhelmed by the flavor.

Overall Consensus: A great sparkling lime tequila seltzer, but missing the true margarita flavor.

Mango Margarita

SipMARGS

Cracking open SipMARGS’ Mango Margarita, staffers expected a strong, tangy taste. But the flavor’s subtle hint of mango left them with mixed feelings. “This was a bit lackluster for me,” Elite Daily Editorial Intern Emily Sorkin says. “IMO when a margarita has a flavor attached, the flavor should be very strong and distinct.”

Kickham also noted that it lacked a “citrus-y punch,” and Chapman felt the same. “Each sip gave off more of a generic tropical vibe than a specifically mango,” she says.

For Toglia, however, Mango was a winner. “I love a subtle flavor in cocktails, and mango is my fave fruit, so this fruity marg hit the spot for me,” she says. “You can taste both the mango and the tequila pretty clearly, and neither was overpowering.”

Overall Consensus: Delicious and subtle fruity flavor, but true mango lovers might be underwhelmed.

Coconut Margarita

SipMARGS

Elite Daily staffers unanimously named SipMARGs Coconut as the “strongest flavor of the pack” — for better or for worse. “The coconut flavor was overpowering,” Sorkin says. “It barely tasted like a margarita.”

If you’re a fan of intense coconut flavor, this is a must-try. This was right up Toglia’s alley. “I thought this was the most delicious,” she says. “I’d probably only drink one of these in a sitting since it is so flavorful, but I enjoyed every sip and will be purchasing these.”

Overall Consensus: For coconut fans who prefer a flavor-packed cocktail.

Spicy Margarita

SipMARGS

Spicy margaritas are a popular go-to cocktail, all year round. But if you don’t feel like purchasing tajín and jalapeños every time you’re craving one, Elite Daily staffers agree that the SipMARGS canned version is a solid alternative. “The spice is so pronounced and so addicting, making it a huge upgrade to the understated classic flavor,” Kickham says.

But don’t expect it to show up on Hot Ones anytime soon. Chapman points out that the heat level is lukewarm at best. For the spice-sensitive, though, that’s probably a bonus. “You definitely can taste the jalapeño, but it’s more manageable than other spicy margs I’ve tried (and haven’t been able to finish),” Toglia says.

Overall Consensus: A spicy margarita for people who prefer milder tastes.

Final Thoughts

Michelle Toglia, Executive Editor: The cans are very sleek and nice, so on first impressions alone, I was excited to try SipMARGS. Compared to other canned margaritas I’ve had, I found them to taste the most natural. I also love the variety in these — I’ve never thought to have a coconut margarita before, and it ended up being my favorite flavor. I rate them a 4/5, and I’ll definitely be drinking them again.

Dylan Kickham, Associate Entertainment Editor: I love a good margarita, but I haven’t had many canned ones before — especially not sparkling. After taste-testing them all, the Spicy Margs are easily the standout. I will be purchasing them again, but might skip the others, which tasted a bit watered down. My rating is a 3.5/5.

Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer: As someone who’s tried a lot of RTD margaritas, SipMARGS just doesn’t do it for me. I want to know what I’m drinking, and the lack of transparency in ingredients — they aren’t listed on the cans or boxes —bothers me. Overall, I rate them 3/5.

Emily Sorkin, Editorial Intern: At bars, I don’t usually find myself ordering a margarita (and if I do, it’s frozen), so I was hesitant going in. After trying them all, I was pleasantly surprised and would rate them 3/5. That said, I don’t think I would buy them for myself. I would choose them over other canned cocktails for any BYOBs this summer though.