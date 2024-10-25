When it comes to Halloween, you’ve either been working on your costume for months or plan to throw something together before heading out the door. For anyone who receives a last-minute party invite and doesn’t feel prepared, Alix Earle is here to help with at least some of the essentials.

The content creator with over 7.1 million followers on TikTok has partnered with Gopuff to curate an “Alix’s Gopuff Go-to's” collection you can shop, including what’s in her bag, her fave snacks, Halloween party must-haves, and after-party fixes. Starting Friday, Oct. 25, every purchase from Earle’s Halloween collection comes with a free Gopuff x Alix Earle Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar, while supplies last.

On that same day, Earle is hosting a “Mad Forest”-themed 2024 Halloween party in Los Angeles with celeb guests, surprise performances, and her limited-edition chocolate. Earle shared that she was inspired by her Alice in Wonderland-themed party when designing the Alix Earle Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar with a Cheshire Cat print.

Prior to the party, I was able to get a few chocolate bars sent my way for a taste-test. Below is my honest review of Alix Earle’s Halloween treat.

Alix’s Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar Has A Surprising Flavor

Earle worked with Brooklyn-based Raaka Chocolate on her salty dark chocolate bar, and the first thing I noticed when I got my Gopuff delivery was how luxe the packaging was. Not only did it nail the Cheshire Cat theme, but this looked like one of those fancy chocolate bars you’d find next to the register at a Beverly Hills or Upper East Side coffee shop.

Gopuff

That decadent vibe carried over in the taste as well. Earle’s Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar was such high-quality dark chocolate that it had a surprising fruity flavor. Since Raaka’s chocolate bars are made with unroasted cacao beans, it has a cherry flavor that really threw me off at first.

With just sea salt in the name, I wasn’t expecting sour cherries. Unless it’s a chocolate-covered strawberry or raspberries on a lava cake, fruit isn’t my first choice. However, Earle’s chocolate bar was nice and elegant.

Rachel Chapman

It’s not a bar you grab when you want to treat yourself to something super sweet. Instead, this is a chocolate bar you nibble on as a snack or break apart to use as a topping on an ice cream sundae.

Even though it’s not going to knock a Kit Kat or Snickers off the top of my Halloween candy list, if I were to host a party for VIP guests like Earle, this would be a great choice.

Gopuff

No Luck? No Problem

Since it is a limited-edition drop, fans should act fast if they want one of Earle’s chocolate bars for themselves. If you miss out on the specially designed candy, though, Raaka has its original $6 Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar for purchase online.

On Halloween, Gopuff is also giving out king-sized candy bars for free beginning at 2 p.m. ET when you spend $15 or more. You could buy some last-minute candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters or serve at your party, and get something sweet for yourself as well.