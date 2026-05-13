This BTS ARIRANG Tour Merch Guide Will Save You On Concert Day

BTS is back and setting the world on FYA. The global group — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — has just kicked off the U.S. leg of their ARIRANG World Tour, bringing all the magic to cities like El Paso, East Rutherford, Las Vegas, and more through 2026.

After taking a hiatus in 2022 for mandatory military service, this is the first time in four whole years that ARMY will get a chance to see all seven members shining together on stage. Whether you’re a newbie to the fandom or just a little rusty, you might need a breakdown of what to expect before your show. As a fellow ARMY who went to the very first show in Tampa, Florida, on April 25, I have some helpful hints for my fellow fans, from the merch prices to the amazing pop-up experiences.

You Don’t Need A Ticket To Get Merch

For any ARMY who lost the Ticketmaster war, there’s still a chance for you to get merch. Trucks have been parked outside the venues at each of the stops, and in some cities, you can shop before the first concert to snag the most coveted items (100/10, *highly* recommended).

At my Tampa show, the member jerseys and city-exclusive items were already sold out when I arrived around the time doors opened. I heard from other fans that they stock up again each morning, but your best bet for these limited-edition items is to go the first day and arrive early.

Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

There will be a line, so come prepared with a portable charger, SPF, and something to keep you entertained.

BTS has also had two types of booths, a traditional truck and an Amazon merch shop with automated “just walk out” self-checkouts. Las Vegas will have a third option for fans with a BTS POP-UP: ARIRANG at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace, happening May 21 through May 28. The shopping experience will feature tour items, album merch, and pop-up exclusives like:

Member embroidery pin badges ($10)

Bottle opener magnets ($20)

Las Vegas keyrings ($35)

Sleeveless tees ($45)

Laundry baskets ($45)

T-shirts ($60)

Pet cushions ($110)

Zip-up hoodies ($200)

Shop Merch Online & Pre-Order It Before The Show

For this tour, you can pre-order merch online through Weverse to pick up at the venue. The city-exclusive items and member jerseys are only available on-site, though, so you’ll still need to show up early for those. Pre-order windows vary for each city, so make sure you don’t miss out.

If you are late, some ARIRANG merch items are still available to order for delivery. You’ll just need to pay extra for shipping costs.

BTS ARIRANG Merch Isn’t Cheap

You’ll definitely want to save up for BTS ARIRANG Tour merch. Prices on items range from $2 to $220 for everything from car ornaments to sweat sets. A must-have for the concert is a light stick, which pairs with the show via Bluetooth and changes colors. It’s similar to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour light-up bracelets, but they aren’t handing them out ahead of the show for free. Luckily, old versions of BTS’ official light stick (aka the ARMY Bomb) will work at all U.S. shows, so you don’t need to get the newest one.

Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

To plan how much you need to start saving, here is everything that’s available at the merch booths:

Light stick batteries ($2)

Light stick parts ($15)

Albums ($28)

Light stick cradles ($35)

Plush keyrings ($35)

Car license plate frames ($35)

Car ornaments ($35)

Tour stamps ($35)

Towels ($40)

Ball caps ($50)

Vinyls ($58)

T-shirts ($60)

Official Light Sticks Version 4 ($69)

City jerseys ($70)

Member jerseys ($85)

Sweatshirts ($90)

Wind jackets ($140)

Zip-up hoodies ($150)

Sweat sets ($220)

Las Vegas Has Exclusive City Experiences

Vegas isn’t just getting a special pop-up shop. The city is going all out with BTS-themed events for the shows happening May 23, 24, 27, and 28. On show days, the entire strip will illuminate red for the ARIRANG album, and the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign will get a BTS makeover. There will also be a fireworks show at the MGM Grand on May 23, as well as after-parties at JEWEL Nightclub on Saturday and Marquee Nightclub on Sunday.

Basically, if you’re headed to Vegas for the ARIRANG Tour in May, it’s going to be a dynamite time.