Cinnamon rolls are a fave treat among celebs like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Hailey Bieber. The Rhode beauty founder even recently released a limited-edition color of her viral Peptide Lip Tint inspired by her homemade cinnamon buns recipe.

The aptly named Cinnamon Roll lip gloss is a shimmery brown shade that TikToker @carlyrivlin says smells like a “buttery dessert.” Not only is this a purse must-have to keep your lips hydrated and nourished during the harsh winter, but TikToker @samanthaa.nicole also notes the gold shimmer in the gloss makes Cinnamon Roll the “perfect holiday lip tint.”

Bieber dropped the new dessert-inspired product on her b-day, Nov. 22, in a “Birthday Duo” that included the Peptide Lip Tint along with your choice of Pocket Blush for $42. Both the duo and the single lip tint are sold out online, and according to the brand, there are no plans for a restock. However, Rhode has something new and exciting for fans just in time for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Rhode is releasing a limited-edition Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment. The shimmery, candy cane-scented lippie was made in collaboration with influencer Matilda Djerf, and is available on its own or as part of a Holiday Duo.

The combo, which is a great gift idea for the beauty lover on your shopping list, includes the Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment and Glazing Milk for $48.

How To Make Hailey Bieber’s Cinnamon Rolls

If you’re bummed to have missed out on Rhode’s Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint and the pop-up experience in Los Angeles for Bieber’s birthday, no need to worry. You can still enjoy something sweet to celebrate your fave beauty influencer.

Drew Vickers/Rhode Hailey Bieber/Instagram INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Bieber hasn’t shared the exact recipe for her secret cinnamon rolls, but she did post a TikTok last year showing herself making them at home. Some eagle-eyed fans were able to track down all the ingredients used for a copycat recipe that I tried at home.

Here’s everything you need for Bieber’s buttermilk cinnamon rolls, taking measurements from The Vanilla Bean Blog:

For The Dough

1/2 cup warm buttermilk

3 teaspoons active dry yeast

3 large eggs

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

For The Filling

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/3 cup brown sugar

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

A pinch of salt

For The Icing

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

Start making the dough by mixing everything together in a bowl, then covering it with plastic wrap to let it rise for 30 minutes. When it’s ready, fold the dough over a few times, cover again, and let rise once more for an additional 30 minutes. Continue to do this for about two hours.

While you’re letting your dough rise, work on the filling by adding all your ingredients together in one bowl. When your dough is ready, roll it out on a flat surface with some flour and parchment paper so it’s a 12-inch by 16-inch rectangle. Add an even layer of your filling on top, and then roll your dough into a long cylinder.

Rachel Chapman

With a knife, cut 12 even pieces and place each roll onto a greased or parchment paper-lined pan. From here, you can either let your rolls rise for about an hour in plastic wrap or place them in the fridge overnight for a slow rise. Since I was making these at night and wanted them first thing in the morning, I went for the latter.

When you’re ready to bake, place your pan in the oven at 350 F for about 30 minutes. During this time, make your icing by mixing all the ingredients into one bowl. Wait for your cinnamon rolls to cool down a bit before icing them if you want that Insta-worthy finish. I, unfortunately, couldn’t wait that long, so they didn’t come out as picture-perfect as Bieber’s.

An Honest Review Of Hailey Bieber’s Cinnamon Rolls

Rachel Chapman

Overall, these cinnamon rolls really are so delicious. They taste like Cinnabon with the cream cheese icing and buttermilk dough. I actually prefer this recipe to Travis Kelce’s favorite cinnamon rolls because they were easier to make and not as sweet.

Putting my rolled up dough in the fridge overnight also allowed me to have ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls all week long. If you’re meal prepping on Sunday, I highly recommend making yourself some of Bieber’s cinnamon rolls so you have something delicious to look forward to each morning.