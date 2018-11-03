This time of year is all about being thankful for your loved ones. If you're blessed with a squad of besties who feel like family, you already know you're extremely lucky. While Thanksgiving Day is typically reserved for spending time with family, Friendsgiving is all about being with your best friends. Even if you can’t all be together around the same table this year, you can still celebrate your friendship with some heartfelt and funny Friendsgiving captions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines currently recommend delaying travel until you’re fully vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease. So while your squad may be scattered about this year, you can still be together online. Your virtual Friendsgiving gathering can really be a prime time for outside-of-the-box pictures, and you’ll want some funny holiday Instagram captions to go with them. Just think of the amazing Insta possibilities you could put together with your hometown besties, college buds, and new friends from work all in one virtual place. Plus, the laughs and comments are bound to be endless.

While you’re screenshotting your virtual event or snapping away with your roommates, use any of these 38 funny Friendsgiving captions. Post with ease so you can get back to the virtual Friendsgiving trivia game, second helping of pumpkin pie, or holiday movie you and your friends are watching together like one big squad.

Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir/E+/Getty Images

"Came for the turkey, stayed for the squad." "Love is ale we need for Friendsgiving." "Thankful for this crew, near and far." "Thankful to be surrounded by so much love." "I'm not kneady. I just loaf spending time with my friends." "We partied virtually this year.” "Invest in the squad that invests in you." "’The One Where Everyone Shows Up Online To Friendsgiving.’” "Shoutout to the friends who became family." "Fam." "Squad's all here… and there." "Cheers to a different kind of Friendsgiving with the bestest of friends.” "There is always something to be thankful for. Like wine. And pie. And more wine. And virtual hangouts.” "Only have pies for this crew." "Thanks a brunch for spending virtual Friendsgiving with me.” "All I'm saying is you rarely see a person crying and eating pie at the same time." "I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling thankful AF." "Blessed and turkey-obsessed." "Felt cute. Might eat some more Thanksgiving food with my best friends later.” "Friends buy you food. Best friends take pictures of you eating it." "When you're laughing so hard and you try to stop, but you look at the person and laugh again." "I don't know what's more full, my heart or my feed." "The apple pies of my eye." "Keep calm and gobble on." "You cran sit with us." "Smile for the ‘Gram." "Nothing was going to stop our Friendsgiving." "The fam showed up." "Gourd times with the best crew in town." "Stop, drop, and pass the pumpkin pie." “You’ll always be my gravy.” “I get pie with the help of my friends.” “#SquashGoals” “Let’s get cranberry sauced.” “Pies before guys.” “Eat, drink, and wear stretchy pants.” “This group has tur-key to my heart.” “Casse-rollin’ with my squad.”