These Friendsgiving Basket Ideas Will Thank Your Sorority Sisters For Their Love

Friendsgiving is a time to stop, reflect, and show how thankful you are to be surrounded by such special humans in your life. Of course, your sorority sisters are high up on that list. One way to make sure they know how much you care is by surprising them with any of these Friendsgiving basket ideas for sorority sisters and starting a new tradition.

Think of each one of these sorority baskets as a cornucopia of goodies you know your sisters will enjoy, and the fun for you is getting as specific as you can to match each one of their interests. Once you start this trend, your sisters might love it and want to continue to give to one another. Everyone will get a sweet surprise throughout the autumnal Friendsgiving season.

If you have a sorority sis who's your fave study buddy, gift them a class-y basket that'll come in handy for hitting the books. Fill it with their favorite seasonal coffee and a new mug to help them chill before an exam. To go along with Friendsgiving itself, create a basket with pumpkin candles and turkey-themed DIY projects. You can also never go wrong with a cozy basket that's filled with products to help your sister kick back and relax at home.

You know your sisters better than anyone else, so choosing any of these Friendsgiving-themed sorority ideas for gifts will be easy. Baskets can be a fun tradition to start and continue even after graduation. Whether you drop them off or send them in the mail, they're sure to put a smile on your sisters' faces this season.

The "Staying Cozy At Home" Basket
Forever Eye Mask
Dieux Skin
$25

Your sister should be as cozy as possible after returning home from attending classes — be it to relax or accompany study time. Put together a comfy basket filled with loungewear like a sage green terry cloth set ($35, hm.com) or cozy slippers ($39, parachutehome.com). While they're dressed the part, they can enjoy sheet masks ($28, kncbeauty.com) and an eye mask ($25, dieuxskin.com). Let them know they should store their eye masks in the fridge for an even cooler way to chill.

The "Keeping Things Class-y" Basket
Flora A5 Notebook
Greer Chicago
$8.50

You can't go wrong with a college care package basket. Studying and doing homework can be a drag, so spice up your sister’s life with these thoughtful school-related gifts. You might want to include seasonal pumpkin spice herbal coffee ($10, teeccino.com) and a personalized monogram mug ($14, anthropologie.com) to get them through late-night studying. School supplies such as a floral notebook ($9, greerchicago.com), gel pens ($15, target.com), and a cute plush pencil pouch ($11, kawaiipenshop.com) could also be fun additions.

The "Showing Off Your Letters" Basket
Zeta Tau Alpha Comfort Colors Throwback Sorority Sweatshirt
Greek U
$49.99

Put together a sorority pride basket filled with your Greek letters. Make sure there's a cozy sweatshirt ($50, greeku.com) your sis can put on when it's cold outside, and a mug ($12, etsy.com) for warming homemade pumpkin spice and chai tea lattes. Top it off with a personalized sorority letter necklace your sister will have major heart eyes for ($20, etsy.com). And to finish off the panhellenic set, maybe even add in a cozy beanie embroidered with your letters ($25, aliandariel.com).

The "Friendsgiving Fun" Basket
Netflix and .... (Chai & Macadamia Milk)
Moods, by Yemmie
$20

In this Friendsgiving-themed basket, you can include a candle that has a chai and macadamia milk aroma ($20, moodsbyyemmie.com) and an adorable turkey DIY project ($32, etsy.com) they can use as a table centerpiece. A harvest red travel mug ($20, yeti.com) is a sweet addition your sister will likely enjoy a warm drink in while streaming the New Girl Thanksgiving episodes on an outdoor projector.

Of course, if you live together, you can always buy something you'll both enjoy for the whole Thanksgiving season. Pick up a pack of seasonal pumpkin beer ($16, totalwine.com) if you're both 21 or older. Then, put your treats into a YETI cooler ($200, yeti.com) or day trip lunch bag ($80, yeti.com), because is there anything cooler than you and your sorority sis feeling like you're at a Thanksgiving game tailgate?

The "Dorm Decor" Basket
Bogolan Bauhaus TWIST Planters
xNasozi Studio
$50

Send your sis fun decor that'll make their space ready as their next Instagram or TikTok background. They might appreciate some twinkle star string lights ($11, target.com) and sorority prints ($7, etsy.com) to make a collage wall by their desk. Complete this basket with a fresh bouquet of fall flowers ($70, urbanstems.com) they can put in a vase on their nightstand, or opt for buying them a succulent from your local farmer’s market to put inside a pretty hand-painted terracotta planter ($50, xnasozistudio.com).

The "Best Sisters Forever" Basket
You're a Gem Card
Graphic Anthology
$5

They're not just your sorority sisters — they're your best friends forever. Put together a basket full of gratitude for your BFFs that has a friendship bracelet kit ($28, etsy.com), along with a tiled picture frame ($24, anthropologie.com) you can fill with your fave selfie together. Including a custom lipstick ($30, findingferdinand.com) named after an inside joke of yours makes it all the more personal. You can also include a sweet handwritten note in a card perfect for your bestie ($5, graphicanthology.com).

The “Baker’s Heaven” Basket
Celebrate Fall Together Fox Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set
Kohl's
$6.71

Does your sorority bestie like to bake? Set them up with a basket filled to the brim with autumn-themed baking supplies. Start by grabbing them some seasonal leaf-shaped pie crust cutters ($10, crateandbarrel.com) along with some much-needed pumpkin pie spice ($6, kingarthurbaking.com) to use in all of their recipes. Then add in some adorable sweater weather-themed fox oven mitts ($7, kohls.com). The finishing touch is to include a bag of apple oatmeal muffin mix ($15, williams-sonoma.com).

The “Cozy And Boozy” Basket
McBride Sisters Collection 2019 Central Coast California Red Blend
McBride Sisters Collection
$18.99

If you and your sister are 21 or older, opt for a fun basket of autumn-themed drink-making goodies for your Friendsgiving basket. Start off classic by buying your bestie a bottle of red wine ($19, mcbridesisters.com). Looking to make some mulled wine? Then absolutely throw in a pack of pre-made mulling spices ($9, etsy.com). If your sister is more of a cider girl, opt for a pumpkin spice hard cider ($13, wyndridge.com) packed with notes of roasted pumpkins, apples, maple syrup, spices, and dates.

The “Soothing Self-Care” Basket
So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
TULA
$34

Treat your bestie to a relaxing spa session with a sorority basket filled with seasonal self-care goodies. Begin with some apple crumble bubble bars ($13, lushusa.com) and mulled wine bath bombs ($5, etsy.com) to pamper your sister’s skin in the tub. Next, add in a pumpkin exfoliating sugar scrub ($34, tula.com) along with a skin and body care discovery set ($38, 54thrones.com) for post-bath care. As if the spa treatment wasn’t enough, throwing in a little comforting snack, such as pumpkin cookies ($10, harryanddavid.com), will make the basket complete.