Summer is here, and Millie Bobby Brown is bringing major tropical vibes with her all-new Pineapple Whip 24 Hr Replenishing Moisturizer. The latest drop from Florence by Mills was made to deliver a fresh fruity scent while keeping your skin feeling extra juicy for, as the name suggests, 24 hours.

In Brown’s own words, her favorite thing about the product is “how instantly hydrated your skin feels and how glowy it looks.” That effortless radiance is exactly what she aims for in her real life. When the 22-year-old multi-hyphenate is not on set or walking a red carpet, she prefers a no-makeup look with a natural, “super healthy glow.” To achieve this, she uses her brand’s latest formula, a lightweight gel-like cream blending pineapple and coconut-infused water with vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants.

According to the new mom, this deep nourishment easily lasts until bedtime — which is a lifesaver because, honestly, “who has the time to reapply moisturizer all day?”

Between the Stranger Things alum’s skin care routine and the Barbie Pink Refreshers at Dunkin', pineapple is having a major pop-culture moment. Feeling the tropical vibes myself, I couldn’t wait to try the product in my own beauty regimen. Below, you'll find my unfiltered review after testing the moisturizer for a full week.

Florence by Mills

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Fast Facts:

Price: $20

$20 Who this is best for: Anyone who loves to keep their skin care routine exciting with a summery scent.

Anyone who loves to keep their skin care routine exciting with a summery scent. What I like: It not only smells like Dole Whip, but it’s as refreshing on the skin as the soft-serve snack tastes on a hot Disneyland day.

It not only smells like Dole Whip, but it’s as refreshing on the skin as the soft-serve snack tastes on a hot Disneyland day. What I don’t like: I want my moisturizer to come with SPF included.

I want my moisturizer to come with SPF included. My rating: 4.5/5

Packaging:

The Pineapple Whip 24 Hr Replenishing Moisturizer comes in a light purple, 1.7-ounce container that seamlessly fits the brand’s signature pastel aesthetic. Other than its instantly recognizable shade, the packaging is pretty standard — no frills, but it gets the job done without any mess.

First Impressions:

As soon as I took the lid off, I could smell the pineapple fragrance, and it was delicious. I was immediately reminded of a Dole Whip soft-serve at Disneyland. If you don’t like any fragrance in your skin care, you’ll want to stay away. That said, the fruity note wasn’t super overpowering or strong. It was just the right amount of aroma to transport me to an island vacay when applying it on my face, and thankfully, it didn’t last throughout the day.

The sweet smell wasn’t the only thing that reminded me of ice cream, either. This moisturizer was so cool on my skin, making it an amazing treat to put on at the end of a hot day in Los Angeles. It felt like a dessert for my nighttime routine.

How To Apply:

After your full skin care routine is done, apply a small amount to your dry face, neck, and anywhere else that needs an extra boost of hydration.

Is Florence By Mills Pineapple Whip Worth It?

Florence by Mills

For the summer vibes alone, Florence by Mills’ Pineapple Whip gets a big yes from me. I’m obsessed with the tropical scent, and wish the brand would bottle this up as one of its Hair & Body Mist fragrances. The formula also kept my skin super hydrated overnight, which is when I chose to use it in my skin care routine.

I opted for another cream in the morning, though, because this doesn’t have any SPF in it. That was my only issue with the product. I prefer my daily moisturizers to come with built-in sun protection, especially during the summertime. I need to know my skin is both deeply hydrated and safe from UV rays on a hot day. Plus, as a low-maintenance girl, I’d always rather have a 2-in-1 product than apply sunscreen as a separate step.

All things considered, you really can’t beat a $20 moisturizer that’s the perfect size to pack in your carry-on for any adventures this season.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it’s my job to test out celebrity beauty and wellness products. My skin issues range from large pores to hormonal acne. To keep my face happy, I tend to follow a simple routine — cleanser, toner, serums, and moisturizer — that targets my problem areas. Of course, I’m also not immune from trying something fun and exciting every once in a while — especially if it reminds me of my fave Disneyland snack.