Millie Bobby Brown Shares Pregnancy Hopes After Adopting Her Daughter

Millie Bobby Brown always knew that she wanted to adopt a child, but that doesn’t mean she’s closed off to other paths to motherhood. The actor opened up about her decision to adopt a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi during her June 11 appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, revealing that while she still hopes to experience pregnancy “in the future,” she always knew that adoption would be part of her story.

“[I] alway wanted to adopt,” Brown said when Kelce asked about the process. “It was always a part of my childhood dreams. Every time I was at home and I was 5 or 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘Your baby dolls were all adopted.’ I never pretended I was pregnant.”

The Stranger Things star clarified that “its not because [she] didn’t want” to conceive a child herself — in fact, she does want to explore that possibility down the line. “Hopefully one day that's in my future, but for me, adoption was always a part of my future,” Brown said. “Adoption is love. Adoption is forever.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced they had welcomed a “sweet baby girl” into their lives in August 2025. The couple has kept their daughter’s identity private, but fans believe she’s named Ruth based on some personalized jewelry Brown has been wearing.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brown credited her collegiate studies in social work with helping to prepare her for the adoption process. “There’s so many things that I have learned. I took so many courses in adoption, what it looks like on every other end ... the aspect of adoption in my social work courses was everything and so so meaningful and important,” Brown sais. “Then I also learned speaking to and reading a lot about being a birth mother and what that journey is. So for me, my husband and I took a lot of time to focus on what that story and what that journey looks like, and then we embarked on it.”

She went on to emphasize the intense emotional toll that “waiting for the call” can take on expectant adoptive mothers.

“I would always just encourage you to understand every journey is different,” Brown advised. “Don't compare yourself to statistics and don't compare yourself to other families. And your baby's out there and you'll find each other. I’m a big believer in that — that’s something that I prayed for every night, and I’m very grateful that our journey and our baby was out there. We found each other.”