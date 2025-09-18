Most Disney fans have visited theme parks in either California or Florida, but there’s another destination that should be at the top of your magical vacay bucket list. That is Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

The tropical paradise on the beach in O’ahu has Mickey Mouse-shaped snacks, gorgeous sunsets, plenty of activities, and a massive pool that includes slides, infinity hot tubs, and a lazy river. It’s the perfect getaway for when you just need some rest and relaxation with a bit of Disney magic sprinkled in. My favorite place to decompress within Aulani is Laniwai, a full-service spa, salon, and fitness center.

With every service you book at the spa, you also get access to Kula Wai, an outdoor hydrotherapy garden with heated pools, waterfall rain showers, and a cold plunge (which is a go-to amongst celebs like Harry Styles). Kula Wai is my favorite spot within Aulani, and on my most recent trip, I was invited to enjoy Laniwai’s Signature Lomilomi massage which made the price even more worth it.

Disney’s Hawaiian Massage Gives You Multiple Fragrance Choices

The Signature Lomilomi is a traditional Hawaiian massage offered at the spa that uses lomi sticks and warm river stones. You can book a 50-minute session for $200 or an 80-minute massage for $265. That may be a bit pricey, but you also have access to the hydrotherapy garden all day. I could easily spend hours relaxing in the hot tub, sitting in the steam room, taking a nap on the lounge chairs, testing out all six waterfall showers, and strolling down the reflexology walk.

My group thought the Kula Wai was so worth the cost that they would even purchase a day pass, if it was available. When the pool areas get a bit rowdy or crowded, this is the most relaxing spot at Aulani. Along with the garden, the massage itself was amazing. I fell asleep at one point and got a few of the knots taken out of my shoulders.

The best part about the Signature Lomilomi is that before your massage begins, your therapist gives you the option of body lotion to use. The choices are coconut, lime and lilikoi (passion fruit), lavender, or pineapple. I picked pineapple because it reminded me of a Dole Whip at Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom, and I felt it was very appropriate for my Hawaiian vacation. Since the lotion was used throughout the massage, I smelled like delicious pineapple soft-serve all day. I was even getting compliments from other guests, and decided to treat myself later to an actual Dole Whip by the beach.

At the end of your stay at Laniwai, you’re given a sample of bath salts inspired by the Hawaiian word you picked out when you first arrived, which is meant to be your intention for the stay.

Is Aulani’s Signature Lomilomi Massage Worth It?

A trip to Aulani is something you definitely want to save up for, so you can experience everything it has to offer, like a day at the Laniwai spa. I highly suggest the Signature Lomilomi massage (it’ll make you feel like you’re a guest in Season 1 of The White Lotus), but it’s not a must-do.

The hydrotherapy garden and extra amenities are worth the splurge, but if you’re on a tight budget, you can still have a relaxing time at the included adults-only pool areas. The spa also has a gift shop with pineapple-scented lotions and body products for purchase that can make you smell like a Dole Whip. You may just need to get the knots in your back out yourself.