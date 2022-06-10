These are *nacho* average Dole Whip treats.
Dole Whip is one of the most popular Disney treats, but over the years, the parks have introduced so many more flavors and combinations of Dole Whip soft serve. Elite Daily was able to try a few of these new Insta-worthy menu items, and here’s a ranking of the best Dole Whip treats at Disney World.
If you’re looking for food that’s both ready for the ‘Gram and tastes amazing, look no further than these six treats available at Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs. Now that the summer heat is in full swing, click through to find out which refreshing treats are worthy of your Disney vacay to-do list.