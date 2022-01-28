Every journey begins somewhere, and every 28 days, the moon chooses the same starting position over and over again. When the moon — ruler of your emotions and subconscious thoughts — withdraws behind the curtain of night, it launches a phase of the lunar cycle known as the “new moon.” It’s during this phase that the cycle resets, providing you with a clean slate. You’re also given a fresh piece of paper and a pen full of ink. And as you write the next chapter of your life story with your new stationery, you’re also embodying the spiritual meaning of the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius. This new moon is all about bringing your vision to life, so start jotting down ideas ASAP.

The significance of a new moon stretches far beyond the moon’s waxing and waning nature. It also has everything to do with astrology. It’s during this part of the lunar cycle that the moon forms a conjunction with the sun, blending the energy of the two luminaries. In astrology, the “luminaries” are considered the brightest and boldest planets in your whole birth chart; the planets that shape your personality, your ego, and your emotional makeup.

However, the luminaries deal with two very different sides of the same coin. The sun deals with your external self while the moon caters to your internal self. While the sun wants everyone to know something, the moon wants it to remain a secret. When the sun is out, everyone is awake, but when the moon slips into the night, the dream realm takes takes over. And it’s this alignment between your conscious self and your subconscious self that presents you with a solid foundation from which something new can grow.

Embrace what this new moon has to offer as it guides you through the rest of this journey. Because the new moon in Aquarius takes place on the first day of February, it will set the tone for the remainder of the month. Make sure you start off on the right foot.

When Is The February 2022 New Moon In Aquarius?

This new moon will take place in Aquarius — a fixed air sign that believes power will always belong to the people — on Feb. 1 at 12:46 a.m. ET. Known as the “water bearer” in astrology, Aquarius embodies the person that supports and protects the whole community, acting as a leader, follower, and friend to others. While Aquarius is famed for its ability to spearhead ideas, pioneer movements, and lead revolutions, Aquarius ultimately wants to make the world a better place. However, the concept of what’s “better” is always up for debate, because one person’s hero is usually someone else’s villain. As this new moon unfolds, discover what *you* think would make the world a brighter, kinder, and more elevated place. While there’s no way of definitively knowing what’s right and what’s wrong, we do know that we’re all in this together. Reach out to others and let togetherness guide you forward.

Because this new moon will join forces with serious, determined, and committed Saturn, you’re feeling so much urgency about what you’re working on next. It’s time to identify where your weaknesses lie so that they can be amended, because you’re ready to strengthen your level of discipline. However, as the new moon squares off with erratic and unpredictable Uranus, you may feel like the road ahead is a bumpy one filled with unexpected left turns and the occasional flat tire. While you can’t control the outcome of the universe, you can choose to be as prepared as possible. When you’ve got a plan B and maybe even a plan C, what’s there to worry about?