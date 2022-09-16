Fall Is Bound To Be A Social Season For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Cooler nights, shorter days, and pumpkin spice lattes could only mean one thing — the fall season is officially upon us. This time of year is always bittersweet, because while hot girl summer is in the rearview, there’s so much to look forward to; Halloween, leaves changing colors, cuffing SZN, to name a few. One major event that takes place this time every year is the fall equinox, a time when the sun reenters a cardinal sign, initiating new, ambitious beginnings once again. While this may not necessarily be everybody’s cup of apple cider tea, four zodiac signs will have a blast, as they will be the most affected by the fall equinox.

When Is The 2022 Fall Equinox? Here’s What To Expect

As the fall equinox takes place on Thursday, Sept. 22, starting at 9:03 p.m. ET in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun will shift into the cardinal air sign of Libra that same day, bringing the need for balance, unity, and socialization to the cosmos. Since Libra is one of the Venus-ruled signs of the zodiac, the need to actively pursue connection becomes a priority. This will primarily affect cardinal signs, since they each have this sign in a fundamental house in their birth charts, allowing them to do what they do best: take action. While they will each be affected in different ways, they can all expect this energy to affect them more than the remaining eight signs, as they share the same modality.

Here’s what cardinal signs can expect from the 2022 fall equinox:

Aries (March 20—April 19)

On Sept. 22, the sun will shift into your seventh house of relationships, illuminating the need for balance, unity, and connection in this area of your life. As your sister sign, this energy can feel like your polar opposite, but is an essential part of maintaining equilibrium in your life. Since you’re an incredibly independent soul, you’re usually quick to venture out on your own, sometimes failing to realize that you don’t always have to tackle your pursuits by yourself. This season is the perfect reminder that your relationships are here to support you, and that hyper-independence may do you more harm than good. Allow people to help you now, Aries. It doesn’t make you any less ambitious.

Cancer (June 21—July 19)

As the fall equinox takes place, you’ll be called to retreat to your safe haven, Cancer, aka your fourth house of home and family. This is an area that’s not only incredibly important to you, but a place where balance, pleasure, and relationships are essential. As the sun shifts into Libra on Sept. 22, you’ll feel the need to establish harmony in this area, whether it be among your family members, or within your current living space. It’s a great time to reflect on how you center your fulfillment here, because your home must be a place that rejuvenates you, not drains you.

Libra (Sept. 22—Oct. 21)

It’s your season, Libra, which means that the fall equinox is bound to affect you more than anyone else. On Sept. 22, the sun will shift into your first house of self, illuminating your need for connection, pleasure, and balance in your life. This is a time where re-centering your needs will be easier than usual, so don’t hesitate to put yourself first. You’ll be prompted to initiate things that fulfill you, whether it be new relationships, creative endeavors, or social events. Regardless of what you’ll be up to, you can expect a booked and busy calendar this season, so be sure to pace yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 20—Jan. 19)

On Sept. 22, the sun will shift into your 10th house of career and public image, bringing attention to how you establish balance, harmony, and relationships in your professional life. As the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re all about prioritizing your work ambitions, and now is the perfect time to launch a new project. You also may feel the need to focus on partnerships and collaborations, so if there’s anyone you’ve been eager to work with, reach out. The energy of the fall equinox supports you tapping into your artistic side, so don’t hesitate to dive into any new creative endeavors.