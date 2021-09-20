Every Zodiac Sign Should Expect A Full Social Calendar After The Fall Equinox

Summer is officially over, but your desire to initiate connections and build relationships is likely at an all-time high. The fall equinox is probably one of the main reasons why. The emotional meaning of the fall equinox 2021, in particular, is about initiating relationships in a way that’s curious, social, and exciting, despite the analytical energy of Virgo season still looming in the air. This isn’t a time to second-guess yourself, though — it’s a time to go after what you want, and you have the fall equinox on your side.

The fall equinox falling on the exact day Libra season begins isn’t a coincidence. Have you ever noticed that each of the equinoxes occur on or around the start of a cardinal sign’s season? Aries season kicks off the spring equinox, Cancer season marks the beginning of the summer solstice, Libra season happens around the autumnal equinox, and Capricorn season starts the same day at the winter solstice. These zodiac signs initiate the beginning of each season, making them the most active and initiative, hence their cardinal modality.

Libra is a cardinal air sign ruled by Venus, planet of love, unity, and togetherness. As an air sign, making connections is something that Libra individuals can do with ease — but don’t worry, even if you weren’t born during Libra season, you’ll still have this energy activated somewhere in your birth chart during this time. The keyword for this season is “initiation,” so you’ll likely be doing a lot of that during this time. Your desire to connect with others will be motivated by sharing collective thoughts and ideas. This is a very active expression of Venus, so expect a pretty full social calendar.

The Fall Equinox Takes Place On Sept. 22, 2021 at 3:21 p.m. ET

Not only is Libra a sign about connection, but it’s a sign all about balancing your independence with your desire to unify with your loved ones. This is a season where you may find yourself wanting to put others before yourself, in order to keep everyone happy, but it’s important to remember that your relationships shouldn’t solely be about the other person. You play an important role in every union you’re involved in. Your needs are the only ones that you’re responsible for, and if anyone’s unhappy with you putting yourself first, it’s important that you reassess your boundaries.

While Venus isn’t necessarily a planet that loves boundaries, they’re necessary in order to distinguish who you are versus who someone else is. Connecting with others while still maintaining your sense of self can be tricky at first, but with some practice, you’ll be a pro in no time. The fall equinox is here to teach you how to see and understand everyone’s own thoughts, opinions, and ideas, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your own — that’s precisely what makes you stand out, and it’s the reason why people love having you around.