15 Adorable IG Pics To Take With Your SO This Fall Right In Your Backyard

Sweater weather is here, and your camera has never been more ready to capture sweet pics of you and your SO. It's sitting on your bed waiting for the moment when you and your pumpkin decide to dream up some creative ideas for fall couples pictures in your backyard. Truth be told, you're so ready to snuggle up with your boo amongst the fall leaves and capture some fresh content for IG, and all you need are some ideas of fall pictures to make it happen.

As soon as temperatures start dropping, you send your SO pics of pumpkin patches, apple cider doughnuts, and your fall bucket list. This list has line items like "make butternut squash soup" and "dress the fireplace up with cobwebs and fake spiders." Of course, it also reads "take photos with *insert your SO's name here*," which is why you're on the Internet searching for adorable and clever fall picture ideas for couples. You could go on your favorite influencers' feeds and get inspired by the fall couples photoshoots they've taken with their significant other kissing caramel apples and holding pumpkins in front of their faces.

These ideas channel that creativity and will help you check items like "snuggle with my boo" off your bucket list as well. Take a look through this list, and then grab your camera and your SO, and then head to your backyard to replicate one of these adorable fall couples photoshoot ideas that’ll draw plenty of love on the ‘Gram.

01 The "We Love Fall Most Of All" Picture Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images The first of these couples photo ideas is a total declaration of your love for fall. It requires you and your SO to put on your favorite fall outfits, and then grab the pumpkin from your front steps. Pose with it while your camera snaps pics on a nearby tripod. You can hold it up over your head while your SO lovingly gazes at you, or you can pretend to carry it together. If you want to pumpkin spice this picture up a bit more, have your love wear a turkey hat, hold a crunchy apple, or sport a set of vampire teeth.

02 The "Blushing Behind These Big Leaves" Picture At any given moment, your boo makes you blush. They may compliment your new turtleneck sweater, or rave about how you're the sweetest person on the planet. You might get a little shy and smile behind a pillow or your sleeve. This picture idea is a recreation of those moments, and you'll want to capture it by finding two big leaves in your backyard for you and your SO to “blush” behind. Make sure the leaves are almost completely over your faces before snapping a pic to share on IG.

03 The "Tossing Autumn Your Way" Picture Bring your followers into your fall couples photoshoot with your SO by taking the "Tossing Autumn Your Way" picture. This idea is quite simple and only requires collecting some leaves ahead of time. From there, you and your SO will want to set your camera to a self-timer mode and then wait until the flash is about to go off. A second before it does, toss the colorful leaves at the camera, and smile as big as you can.

04 The "Made Our Own Pumpkin Patch" Picture After you and your SO go on your weekly fall grocery run, you typically have some more orange friends — aka, tiny pumpkins — in your home. It's time that you show off your collection on Insta by spreading out all of your pumpkins in your backyard on a flannel-looking blanket. Sit amongst them for an IG pic and hold a few in your hands.

05 The "I Love You A Pumpkin Spice Latte" Picture Do you know your boo's go-to order for every season? If you're nodding "yes," pick up that Pumpkin Spice Latte or spicy chai tea for a fall couples photoshoot in your backyard. Set up a picnic blanket with baguettes, cheese, and bowls of red grapes, and pretend to take a sip of your drinks at the same time that the camera is snapping the pic. The final result will be so delicious and filled with love.

06 The "I've Totally Fallen For You" Picture skynesher/E+/Getty Images Pardon the pun, but you've totally fall-en for your SO. They've swept you off your feet time and time again, which is why you should grab your camera and capture the loving looks you give each other for IG. For this pic, angle the camera up at your faces and the sky as if the camera "fell" to the ground and is now admiring your from below. That way, you can also get the changing trees in your backyard in the shot.

07 The "Pretending It's Actually Halloween" Picture It doesn't have to be Oct. 31 for you to take a couples IG photo in your Halloween costume. In fact, if you're hoping to have a couples fall photoshoot in your backyard, then dress up in your spooky looks and pretend it's *actually* Halloween. So, toss a sheet with two black eyes over your head and grab your witch's hat. Then, pose against a line of stark trees in your backyard. Hold a cauldron filled with candy in your hand if you want your pic to look a little sweet rather than spooky. Have your followers try and guess what you two are in the comments.

08 The "You're So Candy Corny" Picture Your SO makes some pretty candy corny jokes sometimes, but they always make you laugh. Honestly, that's probably why you two are meant to be. Snap a candid picture of you two in your backyard laying down in the grass. Have your BFF take a pic of you two from above, as you unwrap candy and giggle together.

09 The "Oh My Gourd, We're Matching" Picture Pull out the matching Halloween socks you have with your SO or the jeans and striped shirt combo from both of your closets for this pic. Stand in your backyard and hold hands while the camera snaps an #OOTD. If you want to really focus on your matching boots or shoes, take the photo from the waist-down. Toss an earthy filter on it before sharing it on IG.

10 The “Matching With Your Furry Friend” Picture You’ve definitely seen the adorable dog sweaters that happen to also come with an adult version for you and your SO. Buy the matching festive fall outfits for all three of you, and get ready for some of the most adorable fall photos yet! Put all three of your faces cheek to cheek for a totally loveable and irresistible ‘Gram.

11 The “Cozy By the Fire” Picture If you have any sort of fire pit in your backyard, this fall photo opportunity is for you! Get those s’mores materials ready, grab your cozy plaid blanket, and turn on the fire to warm up on a chilly evening. Roast your marshmallows to golden-brown perfection and snap a picture of the two of you for a super cute fall picture. Hang twinkling string lights outside to give the background that extra boost of cozy.

12 The “At-Home Haunted House” Picture Most of the time Halloween decorations are in the front yard, but this year it’s time to set up a spooky scene in your backyard. You’ll need a fog machine, spider webs, skeletons, and other creepy decorations to make an at-home haunted house setup. Put on your Halloween costume or experiment with scary makeup on your SO. Snap some pictures together in front of your backyard haunted house. If you’re having a Halloween party, this setup is a must!

13 The "All Snuggled Up With My Boo" Picture bojanstory/E+/Getty Images 'Tis the season to get snuggled up with your boo. It's chilly AF, and a sweater just doesn't always do the trick, ya know? When you do snuggle up — whether that be in the trunk of your car which you decked out with blankets and lights, or on the steps to your backyard where you two are wrapped up in a blanket — make sure to capture it. Pro tip: To make this photo look as genuine as possible, look away from the camera or go in for a cute kiss.

14 The “Halloween Treats For Dinner” Picture One of the best parts about Halloween is making delicious themed desserts —pumpkin sugar cookies, caramel apples, and a charcuterie board made up of Halloween candy are a few favorites. Pick up a cute orange and black table cloth, make your favorite treats, and set up a display for ghoulishly good fall couples pictures out back.