38 Cute Vampire Instagram Captions For Your Fangtastic Pictures

Attention thrill-seekers and lovers of all things related to fall: The spookiest time of year is almost upon us. Your Halloween-loving heart may have fallen hard when you first laid eyes on the vampires in Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. And if you're dressing up as a vampire for Halloween this year, you'll need cute vampire Instagram captions. That's where I come in to help.

My friends and I recently went to an outdoor screening of Twilight at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. It was fun hanging out with my squad and re-watching this movie that I was beyond obsessed with in high school. It renewed my love for the characters and was a reminder that not all vampires are evil. I mean, how can you not think a vampire who sparkles in the sun is pretty cool? That's why you should channel your nostalgia and go as a vampire to any costume party you're attending this year.

All you need is a sleek black outfit, smokey eye makeup, a bold lip color, some glitter, and of course, vampire fangs. You could also dress your pet up as a vampire for the sweetest #twinning picture ever. Whatever creature you meet this Halloween, you can use these 38 adorable vampire captions to pair with the pictures you take. I hope you have a fangtastic season.

1. "Feeling fang-cy in my Halloween costume."

2. "Hope you have a fangtastic day."

3. "I'm fang-girling over here."

4. "I'd like to give fangs to all my friends."

5. "Fangs a bunch for being my friend."

6. "I had to switch to de-coffin-ated lattes."

7. "Fangs, but no fangs."

8. "Just grabbing a bite to eat."

9. "Having the most fangtastic Halloween with my vampires."

10. "Sometimes, love bites."

11. "Waking up bite and early."

12. "I must be a vampire, because I also love sleeping all day."

13. "Just suck it up."

Shutterstock

14. "Vampires know how to creep it real."

15. "I'm on the necks level."

16. "'Cause baby now we got bad blood." — Taylor Swift, "Bad Blood"

17. "Getting kissed by a vampire is a pain in the neck."

18. "I'll be the Bella to your Edward."

19. "I still can't decide if I'm #TeamEdward or #TeamJacob."

20. "I keep bleeding, I keep, keep bleeding love." — Leona Lewis, "Bleeding Love"

21. "You're so vein."

22. "I count stand it."

23. "Count me in."

24. "I've got a bat idea."

25. "All bats are off."

26. "Bat-ween you and me, I love vampires."

27. "No garlic allowed at this party."

28. "Fangs you very much."

29. "Of corpse I love vampires."

30. "Feeling batty."

31. "Creepin' it real with the vampires."

32. "Why are you being so cryptic?"

33. "Twilight my fire."

34. "Aren’t you Vlad to see me?"

35. "There's Twilight at the end of the tunnel."

36. "Stop being so negative, blood is fine."

37. "Sorry, you just don't seem like my blood type."

38. "Just like a vampire, I also don't like garlic."