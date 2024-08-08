Step aside, early morning lattes — there’s a new bevvy in town. Erewhon’s latest smoothie is here to give you a deliciously stimulating boost. The Southern California grocery chain beloved by Hailey Bieber and the KarJenners released its first-ever energy drink smoothie on Aug. 1, and it’s a game-changer.

The Paradise Punch Smoothie features GORGIE, an energy drink created by Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder of lingerie and swimwear brand LIVELY. The blended 12-ounce beverage is not only packed with 50mg of caffeine (about half the amount in an 8-ounce cold brew), but also has beauty benefits, like biotin and B vitamins.

A Breakdown Of Erewhon’s Paradise Punch Smoothie

GORGIE Paradise Punch

Organic coconut water

Organic lemon

Organic strawberries

Organic mango

Organic pineapple

Organic coconut cream

Blueberry lemon glaze

At just $10 (or free through Aug. 14 if you’re an Erewhon member!), this energy drink is more budget-friendly than other viral Erewhon smoothies, like Bieber’s $19 Strawberry Glaze Smoothie and Elsa Hosk’s limited-time $22 Blueberry Cobbler Scandi Summer Smoothie. That may be great for your wallet, but it’s all about the taste.

Since I’ve recently tried Starbucks’ new Iced Energy drinks and Dunkin’s SPARKD’ lineup for the summer, I was eager to see where Erewhon’s new caffeinated option ranks in comparison.

Erewhon’s Debut Energy Drink Is The “Little Sister” To Another Fave

I’ve always been a “but first, coffee” kind of gal in the morning, but Erewhon’s Paradise Punch Smoothie might be my new go-to — especially for the summer. This frozen tropical-flavored energy drink was light, refreshing, and so delicious.

Erewhon

Don’t get me wrong, I was hesitant at first. (Canned energy drinks tend to be overly sweet and syrupy IMHO.) But the Paradise Punch instantly won me over. It was fresh with all the organic fruits blended in, and had a crispness, thanks to the sparkling GORGIE drink.

Like most Erewhon smoothies, this was Insta-worthy with swirls of blueberry lemon glaze and coconut cream on the bottom. It reminded me a lot of Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze drink, but like a little sister. Even though it’s a smaller portion than other drinks at Erewhon, I found it to be just as fulfilling since it was blended.

But How Does It Compare To Its Competitors?

I would rank this higher than my favorite Starbucks and Dunkin’ energy drinks because of how fresh and delightful it was. It’s been extra warm in Los Angeles, and the frozen drink not only kept me cool, but the temp helped to wake me up in addition to the caffeine boost.

Rachel Chapman

If you’re a fan of Erewhon’s smoothies and need an afternoon pick-me-up, I would recommend trying the Paradise Punch drink ASAP before it’s gone at the end of the month.