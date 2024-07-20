When the weather outside is too hot to handle, nothing sounds more refreshing than having a cool beverage in hand — especially a cocktail or mocktail. For Emma Watson, her go-to summer (or any time of year, really) drink is named after her: the Emma Spritz.

The sparkling sip, a co-creation by her brother, Alex Watson, and another team member, features the siblings’ Renais gin, which is now available in the U.S. Alex tells Elite Daily his inspiration for the drink was Emma’s personal tastes.

“We wanted to make sure that Renais is a very versatile drink that can exist in a lot of formats, be it a gin and tonic or Renais soda,” he says. “The Emma Spritz is just a nice, accessible, refreshing iteration of it, catered to Emma's sweet tooth.”

How To Make The Emma (Watson) Spritz

If you want to try the Harry Potter star’s signature cocktail, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 ounce of Renais gin

0.35 ounce of Domaine Watson Chablis

0.7 ounce of elderflower syrup

0.7 ounce of fresh lemon juice

2 dashes of Suze Gentian Liqueur

2.8 ounces of soda water

In a wine glass, stir the ingredients together with ice and enjoy. It’s that simple.

The hardest part? Finding all the ingredients — it’s key to have both the Renais and Domaine Watson Chablis, a Watson family wine from their dad’s vineyard.

You may be able to find the former in select retailers throughout the States, but the latter is only available online for U.S.-based customers for about $230 a bottle (not including shipping).

Renais

Inspired by Emma’s drink of choice, I made the sweet and refreshing cocktail and found my new go-to for summer:

The Emma Spritz Is Light & Fruity

Gin can be an intimidating spirit with how strong it is, but Renais is super light and refreshing. It’s a gin I can sip with just ice and little burn, which is why the Emma Spritz is bright and tasty.

I really loved the citrus and fruity flavors that made this just as sweet as Alex said it would be. If you don’t have a sweet tooth like Emma, you’ll still enjoy this cocktail because the bubbles from the soda water help to make it more fresh than sugary.

I would recommend this for any spritz fans looking for a new recipe to try, but also those who aren’t fans of the summer fave Aperol spritz. This one’s less bitter and can be your go-to instead.

Rachel Chapman

The only struggle was finding the right ingredients. Domaine Watson Chablis isn’t exactly easy to come by, so if you’re in a pinch, you can try another dry white wine.

The Suze was also hard to track down, but you can use Avèze or any other gentian liqueur.

Luckily, Renais is easy to get now that it’s available in the States. Alex says, “Given this big gin renaissance that's happening in the U.S. and the response we've already had online, it just feels like the right place to be.”