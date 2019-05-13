Ah, sweet summertime. The season is complete with the aroma of fresh watermelon, the sounds of birds chirping and waves crashing on the shore, the wind blowing through your hair, and sunshine as far as the eye can see. Summer is a beautiful season that makes all of your senses feel so alive. And what better way to kick off this amazing time of year than by sipping a refreshing summer cocktail (if you're 21 or up)? If you're a big fan of Aperol Spritzes, make sure to snap a pic of your first one of the year, and use one of these captions for Aperol Spritz pics to go along with it.

This fizzy summer cocktail is the real deal, and I'm here to say that you can find me on the pro-Aperol Spritz team. I mean, what's not to like about soda water, prosecco, Aperol, and an orange slice? It's a refreshing summer treat, especially after a long day spent outside in the heat. So for those of you who are aboard the Team Aperol Spritz train, here are a few captions you can use for all your pics sipping the cocktail this summer.

1. "Feelin' spritzy from head to toe."

2. "Today's forecast: bubbly and bright."

3. "Prosecco is the answer."

4. "I wonder if there is an Aperol Spritz somewhere out there thinking about me, too."

5. "Save water, drink some prosecco."

6. "Of course I drink water. Soda water, that is. Mixed with prosecco and Aperol, and an orange slice as a garnish."

7. "This summer's forecast: 99 percent chance of Aperol Spritzes."

8. "Pop, fizz, clink."

9. "My happy place is anywhere I'm sipping an Aperol Spritz."

10. "Start the day with a smile, end it with a Spritz."

11. "Tiny bubbles in the wine. Make me feel happy, make me feel fine." — Don Ho, "Tiny Bubbles"

12. "In a Spritzy state of mind."

13. "Everyone needs something to believe in, and I believe I'll have an Aperol Spritz today."

14. "Bring on the bubbly."

15. "It can't all be sunshine and Aperol Spritzes... but it is right now."

16. "Happiest of hours."

17. "Go where the WiFi is weak and the Aperol Spritzes are strong."

18. "Pitcher-perfect."

19. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails."

20. "Every time I see your bubbly face, I get the tingles in a silly place." — Colbie Caillat, "Bubbly"

21. "Orange you glad I'm not making a citrus pun about Spritzes?"

22. "Just here for the Aperol Spritzes and views."

23. "I'm here because I was told there would be prosecco."

24. "I'm not always an Aperol Spritz kind of person, but I definitely am one in the summer."

25. "I'll be ready in a prosecco."

26. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy. Prosecco is one of them."

27. "We're cool for the summer." — Demi Lovato, "Cool for the Summer"

28. "Summer state of mind with an Aperol Spritz in hand."