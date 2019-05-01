As someone who sits at a computer for hours on end working and answering emails, I can honestly say that there are few better feelings in the world than being able to turn on an "out of office" reply. Hitting the "save" button on my OOO message makes me giddy every single time, because it means that I finally get to take a break from my hectic work life. If you're taking a much-needed vacay this summer and can't wait to turn on your auto reply, you'll need some Instagram captions for out of office pics you'll be posting from the beach.

Allowing yourself to go on #VacayMode for a week or even a long weekend is one of the best things you can do for yourself. You'll have a chance to get outside, breathe in fresh air, let your hair get salty, and let your beach bag get a little sandy. (I know it's a pain to get rid of later, but in the moment, you'll be so happy that it's there because it means that you're actually on vacation.)

So make sure you take some time for yourself this summer to completely relax and recharge. You deserve a break, and the beach is definitely calling your name.

1. "Turned on my OOO reply 10 minutes before I actually left work."

2. "Vacay mode: on."

3. "Can't be bothered."

4. "Everything is fine when you're hangin' in the sunshine."

5. "It means no worries for the rest of your days." — The Lion King, "Hakuna Matata"

6. "Sorry I couldn't come to the phone, I was busy relaxing."

7. "Treating myself to some salt water and sunshine."

8. "My OOO reply has got all my coworkers feeling salty. The ocean has got me feeling salty, too."

9. "Wandering where the WiFi and cell service are weak."

10. "I'm sorry, the old [your name here] can't come to the phone right now. She's on vacation." — a take on Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"

11. "OOO and working on my resting beach face."

12. "What is life but one grand adventure."

13. "If traveling were free, you'd never see me again."

14. "This vacation should get a speeding ticket."

15. "There's always another island for us to sea."

16. "Adding mermaid to my resume after this trip."

17. "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose"

18. "Good vibes happen on high tides."

19. "If there's a will, there's a wave."

20. "Do you think my boss will care if I don't come back to work next week?"

21. "Nothing but blue skies and ocean tides."

22. "Looking forward to a week of zero stress."

23. "They say a pineapple a day keeps the worries away. So does having your notifications turned off."

24. "Living my best life on island time."

25. "I've got sunshine on my mind."

26. "Definitely not jealous of the people who walked into work inside an office today."

27. "They should make a 'Do Not Disturb' sign for people."

28. "Hair up. Sunnies on. Notifications off."

29. "How much do you think the fee is to cancel my flight home?"

30. "Thank you for your message, but I am currently out of office."