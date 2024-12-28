After Season 4, Emily may not be in Paris anymore, but you can get a taste of France with a real-life version of the show’s fictional Chamère cocktail. The Kir Royale was featured in Season 3 of Emily in Paris; when Lily Collins’ character found herself funemployed, her former co-worker Luc ordered her the pink crème de cassis and champagne sip to try. Now, two years later, you finally have your chance to do the same.

Yes, You Can Buy Chamère IRL

Luc said it’s the “perfect drink to sip and do nothing,” but the Kir Royale is also perfect for toasting to the new year with your BFFs or special someone. Along with its bottled version, Chamère has canned cocktails that are easy to share and bring with you to any party.

A 4-pack of the Emily in Paris drink can be found online at ReserveBar and Total Wine & More for around $17 to $24, and in stores at places like McCaffrey's Food Markets and ACME Markets.

Since you can’t always try before you buy, below you’ll find my honest review of Chamère’s Emily in Paris cans, and how to best serve this bubbly drink for your New Year’s Eve party.

Emily’s Go-To Sip Is Made For Rosé Girlies

A traditional Kir Royale cocktail starts with crème de cassis — aka liqueur made from blackcurrants — topped with champagne. I’ve tried two Emily in Paris-inspired drinks from Lillet that are similar with strawberries mixed in, but I haven’t had the chance to order a regular Kir Royale from the bar just yet.

I was worried that trying a canned version might not be as delicious or fresh tasting, but that wasn’t the case at all with Chamère. My first sip was so bubbly and sweet, just like what I imagined the Kir Royale would taste like after seeing Emily try it in Episode 4 of the third season. If you’re a rosé girlie like me, you’ll love the Chamère. If I didn’t know this was a mix of crème de cassis and champagne, I would have assumed I was drinking fruity, pink rosé in a can.

Instead of cheers-ing to the new year with traditional champagne or sparkling wine, I would highly suggest the Chamère — especially for a girls’ night in. The cans are really adorable and have Emily’s feminine charm and vibrant style, but you could also pour your Chamère into cute wine glasses to serve before midnight.

Tips For Your New Year’s Eve Sip

Take a cue from Blake Lively’s party planning tip, and set out a garnish board for your friends to accessorize their Kir Royales. Things like edible pink glitter, sliced fruit, and even edible flowers would make your Emily in Paris cocktails anything but ringarde.

Of course, the best part about having canned drinks is that you could serve them as is, in a cooler with some ice. It’ll make your NYE simple and easy if you’re planning to have a cozy night in but want a speciality beverage for ringing in 2025. You could even get a few extra cans to enjoy when Season 5 of Emily in Paris premieres.