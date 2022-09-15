A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 14, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kourtney’s NYFW Show Was Chaos From Start To Finish

Our style editor was pretty sure that after 10 years of attending New York Fashion Week shows, she had seen it all. Apparently, that is very much NOT the case after attending Kourtney Kardashian’s show for Boohoo, where she was just named a sustainability ambassador. Was there a sloppy Kravis makeout sesh? You know it! Let’s take a look at the hot mess (it’s the fun kind, don’t worry). READ MORE

Your Body Count Is Nobody’s Business

There are a ton of reasons why the entire concept of a “body count,” aka the number of people you’ve slept with, is inherently problematic. Personally, it always makes me think of dead bodies and I refuse to change! But seriously, it puts weird parameters on what “counts” or “doesn’t count” as sex, and as with all things to do with the matter, there's no such thing as "normal." READ MORE

TRENDING

I Was A Sex Worker & A Well-Respected Babysitter. I Loved Being Both.

“I already had a part-time job babysitting for the most wonderful kids on the Upper West Side. It provided community, affirmation, and a way to fill my ever-widening financial gaps as I pursued my dream of acting on Broadway. But rent was due, and frankly I was curious if anyone would find me attractive enough to pay to pleasure them. Penetration wouldn’t be an expectation — just a regular massage I performed in lingerie, ending with a handjob.” READ MORE

These Beauty Trends From Fashion Week Are Next-Level Good

The beauty of fashion week is that it helps provide some much-needed ‘fit inspo, whether it’s from the street or the runway. But my favorite part has always been the beauty looks, from creatively applied makeup products to funky or unusual hair accessories. Bold, beautiful, shocking, and strange, these trends have it all. I think I’ll try a gilded mani first, what about you? READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF