Olive for a good Kylie Cosmetics collaboration (and martini pun). In the years since Kylie Jenner launched her cosmetics company, she’s partnered up with all of her sisters (most recently Kendall Jenner for the second time); some of her friends, including bestie Stassi Schroeder and ex-BFF Jordyn Woods; and even her daughter, Stormi Webster. But none of those partnerships could compare to Kylie Cosmetics’ Kris Collection. Kylie and Kris Jenner teamed up for another mother-daughter drop, and it’s even better than the original.

More than three years after the Momager launch — which showcased a Todd Kraines-inspired liquid lipstick, named after a prank call between Kris and Scott Disick only OG Keeping Up With the Kardashians stans will appreciate; and an eyeshadow palette — ahead of Mother’s Day 2019, the duo went back to the drawing board, and made an even-more-*palette*able second launch that includes all of the following products:

From the names of the products to the packaging, the collection has Kris written all over it. “We had so much fun creating these products, and we drew so much inspiration from her,” Kylie said in a press release. “The shade names for the Lip Crayons include playful nods to her, such as ‘Classic Kris’ and ‘But As Her Manager...’” As for the packaging, the youngest of the KarJenner siblings said it was influenced by her mom’s “love of florals – and martinis.”

The matriarch echoed her youngest daughter’s sentiments, saying, “Everyone knows I’m a fan of florals and martinis, so creating packaging for this collection was definitely a highlight.”

A go-to for Kris is the Curetini Undereye Patches, which have been her “savior in the mornings” (perhaps after a night of martinis?). “They have a cooling formula with an amazing Plant Collagen Complex, which makes me look and feel more awake instantly.” The Pressed Powder Palette is also in her Top 2 for creating her signature smokey eye.

Personally, I can’t wait to try the Powder Blush & Highlighter Cheek Duo. It comes in two shades — It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere, a dusty peach with subtle shimmer blush; and Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees, a gold with light gold shimmer highlighter — that will take your cheekbones to the next level.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Want more? You can watch Kylie do Kris’ makeup using their new collection in the former’s new YouTube series, Kylie’s Glam Bar.