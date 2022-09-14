Kardashians
Kourtney K's NYFW Show Was Chaotic From Start To Finish

I still can’t believe I had a front row seat to a Kravis makeout sesh. Literally.

By Kaitlin Cubria
Arturo Holmes/Staff/Getty Images

I’ve been going to Fashion Week events, on and off, for more than 10 years, so I thought I’d seen it all. But it wasn’t until I attended Kourtney Kardashian’s NYFW show that I realized I was wrong. Very wrong.

ANGELA WEISS/Contributor/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Kardashian introduced her controversial boohoo collection — which has been receiving backlash for its attempt at “sustainable fast fashion” — and to say the NYFW event was a hot mess would be an understatement. But in a fun way.

