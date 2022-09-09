Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
NYFW has taken over New York City and I couldn’t be more ready. Every year, I look forward to the experimental and avant-garde creations that come down the runways, and I’m not talking about the clothes. I’ll admit that, arguably, Fashion Week is about, you know, fashion, but I don’t get breathless over the clothes the way I do over the beauty trends. NYFW feels like Christmas to me because some of the world’s top MUAs gather in my hometown to deliver the freshest beauty looks of the year. The best beauty trends from NYFW usually turn out to be some of the best makeup looks of the whole entire year and this year, *lewks* were served.
These are, in my humble, editorial opinion, the coolest beauty looks from behind the scenes and on the runways of New York Fashion Week. Stay tuned throughout the week for more beauty and hair looks guaranteed to get you excited to bust out your makeup bag.