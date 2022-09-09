NYFW has taken over New York City and I couldn’t be more ready. Every year, I look forward to the experimental and avant-garde creations that come down the runways, and I’m not talking about the clothes. I’ll admit that, arguably, Fashion Week is about, you know, fashion, but I don’t get breathless over the clothes the way I do over the beauty trends. NYFW feels like Christmas to me because some of the world’s top MUAs gather in my hometown to deliver the freshest beauty looks of the year. The best beauty trends from NYFW usually turn out to be some of the best makeup looks of the whole entire year and this year, *lewks* were served.

When it comes to fresh, risk-taking makeup, there’s no place like Fashion Week and there’s no city quite like New York. Recently, NYFW beauty looks have brought us glittering rhinestone makeup ideas, bold graphic floating liner inspo, and shockingly vibrant blush that changed the way I think about cheekbones. Fashion Week makeup is game-changing like that. It’s a seasonal reset full of fantasy that you can tone down for every day or copy exactly for a main character moment.

These are, in my humble, editorial opinion, the coolest beauty looks from behind the scenes and on the runways of New York Fashion Week. Stay tuned throughout the week for more beauty and hair looks guaranteed to get you excited to bust out your makeup bag.

NYFW Beauty Trends: Pearl Brows Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I am still recovering from the all-over pearl looks on the Deus Ex Machina models walking in Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show. Pearls as accents aren’t necessarily new, but bringing them up into the brows and hair is simply stunning.

NYFW Beauty Trends: Lit Lips Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Christian Siriano show on Thursday, Sept. 7, each model wore a crisp, flame-red lip. Peek those perfectly overdrawn edges and tell me it doesn’t make your fingers itch for a lip liner. Pro tip: Sofia Tilbury, the MUA behind this look, created all the rich dimensionality by slightly overdrawing each model’s cupid’s bow and adding a layer of Collagen Lip Bath Gloss at the fullest points of the lips.

NYFW Beauty Trends: Bubble Nails Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images The 3D manicures Monse Spring/Summer show on Thursday, Sept. 8, combined a muted color palette with some very buoyant nail art. The contrast between the quiet sage nail polish and the large translucent bubble embellishments makes this mani all the more impressive.