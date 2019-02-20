When you think of the beauty trends seen during New York Fashion Week, you probably think of very glamorous runway shows and presentations that still have that NYC coolness factor. You think of dramatic makeup, impossible hairstyles, and seriously enviable nail art. But in actuality, there are a ton of wearable beauty trends from NYFW that you can incorporate into your normal beauty routine. From low ponytails to skin-first makeup, this season of NYFW can be remembered for really accessible beauty trends that are still edgy and fashion forward.

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 brought with it some amazingly memorable moments. Laverne Cox twirling down the runway in her custom Zac Posen gown at the debut 11 Honoré show and Paris Hilton strutting in a sparkly rhinestone fringe number for The Blonds were just a couple of my favorites. But what this season of NYFW brought, more than anything, were really accessible beauty trends that I can't wait to try out.

So many of the go-to hair and makeup looks from this season are ones that are easily replicated in just a few simple steps. (Yes, really!) So if you're dying to feel like you were a part of the NYFW magic, here are a few beauty trends that you can try out at home.

Low Ponytails & Buns Courtesy of TRESemmé If New York Fashion Week taught anyone anything, it's that low ponytails are the hottest hairstyle for fall and winter. The low pony was all over the runway, paired with every outfit from Christian Siriano's elegant gowns — ornamented with chains, no less — to Cushnie's sophisticated staples (pictured above, styled by Justine Marjan for TRESemmé). According to Marjan, the easiest way to get a super sleek ponytail is to divide your hair into two sections: the front (before the crown) and the back (after the crown). After pulling the back part into the low pony and smoothing it down, you can add the front part. (If you want to part your hair, you can divide your hair into three sections.) Doing it in sections gives you more control, so you can get the perfectly smooth low ponytail you're after.

Statement Manicures Kristin Corpuz Statement manicures were everywhere on both the runways and the streets. Editorial manicurist Miss Pop created graphic newspaper print nails for Jeremy Scott's show, with polishes from essie, and the CND team created a plethora of statement press-ons for The Blonds' show that featured glitter, chains, rhinestones, and much more. For my statement mani from Laqué Nail Bar, I opted for an updated take on French tips. I thought that the fire design really popped against the sheer pink nude. My nail tech, Sharis, amped it up a little bit by adding a duo-chrome glitter outline to the flames.

Glittery Eyelids Kristin Corpuz Glitter is always a fun way to give your eyeshadow look some oomph, and if this season's presentations are any indication, glittery eyelids will definitely be around this fall and winter. Erin Parsons created a beautiful blown-out glittery eye with Maybelline products for the Alice + Olivia presentation. To get the look, Parsons says you can take a loose glitter or highlighter and just tap it onto the eyelids. She recommends not making it too precise or packing the glitter onto the lids too tightly, so as to give just a hint of the glistening effect. She says that you don't even need a transition shade or anything, and that the glitter will add all of the dimension you need.

Hair Ornaments cvazzana on Instagram Remember when you used to love wearing oversized barrettes in your hair? Well, start digging through your old hair supplies, because barrettes — and pretty much every kind of hair accessory — are back. According to TRESemmé Global Ambassador Justine Marjan, barrettes and other hair accessories are the easiest way to amp up a simple hairstyle. To get the look, pull your hair back from your natural part and pin it with one of the pins from Marjan's collaboration collection with Kitsch.

Skin-First Makeup Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though dramatic makeup looks are usually associated with runway shows, this season proved that you can look just as radiant with a minimal amount of makeup. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux created beautifully glowy skin for the Oscar De La Renta runway with MAC's Face & Body Foundation, while Romy Soleimani used a mixture of Maybelline highlighter palettes to give the models an effervescent glow at the Kate Spade show. To get the look, try out products with sheerer coverage and don't set with powder. This technique will allow your natural skin to shine through, giving you that "I woke up like this" vibe.