Meghan Markle Says Women Are “Vilified” For Their Sexuality

Meghan Markle is talking sexism in her Archetypes podcast. During the latest episode, featuring Candace Bushnell and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Markle said women are “vilified” for their sexuality, whereas men are “celebrated.” In the podcast, she dove into the double standard. READ MORE

When she’s not fighting off supervillains as Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hailee Steinfeld is releasing chart-topping new music, like her new song “Coast” featuring Anderson Paak. It’s no easy feat to juggle both a successful acting and music career, but Steinfeld appears to do so with ease. Even when she’s traveling, Steinfeld’s wellness and fitness tips remain consistent. She’s found a self-care routine that works for her and is ready to share it. READ MORE

For some, this house is better left in the depths, because let’s be honest, it’s no fifth house of fun (though the two do share the signification of sex, but more on that later). Instead, the eighth house lodges the things in life deemed impertinent for discussion in polite society. It’s taboos. It’s death, the occult, inheritance — basically anything that might offend your relatives at dinner. READ MORE

