The Hottest Holiday Gifts Of 2022 For As Low As $6

Every holiday season, you tell yourself things will be different: You’ll find the best deals on the most-wanted items and finish your shopping weeks before the holidays. Maybe you start scouring the Internet for discounts in early November, setting price alerts on running apparel for your marathoner brother or Bluetooth earbuds for your partner who still uses their behind-the-neck headphones from the early aughts. But by mid-December, all you have to show for your efforts are the skin care products you bought at full price — for yourself. For your skin care routine, it’s the gift that keeps on giving, but for your to-do list and general sense of well-being, it’s the exploding head emoji.

To take the pressure off, Elite Daily’s 2022 Gifts That Sleigh holiday gift guide did the narrowing down for you. Below, check out the hottest beauty, fashion, tech, astrology, and TikTok-famous products of the year. In this 50-product list hand-picked by Elite Daily editors, you’ll find plenty of deals, the occasional splurge item, and finally, a chance to feel like you won the holiday gift-giving game. Heck, you may as well treat yourself to skin care product while you’re at it.

Beauty

This year's most coveted beauty gifts are all about cranking the volume up on self-care. From a SkinTok-approved Glow Recipe set that delivers results (without disrupting the skin barrier, natch) to soothing scents and ultra-hydrating hair masks, each of these gifts will have your friends and loved ones saying “ahhhhhh, that’s better.” —Amber Rambharose, beauty editor

Fashion

Tis the season to look bomb but feel even better, which is the ethos behind these fabulous fashion gifts from your favorite brands like Windsor, Love, Vera, and more. Here, you’ll find ultra-soft beanies, super chic leggings, and sumptuous sweaters that are guaranteed to be at the top of your besties’ wishlists. —Amber Rambharose, beauty editor

Tech

You don’t have to spend a fortune to give the techies in your life a present they really want. Keep their phone juiced with a portable power bank, and keep it protected with a trendy puffer iPhone case approved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa. A retro-looking film camera will let them tap into their creative side, while an earbuds cleaning pen is the practical gift everyone needs. There’s something for almost any budget, so you can quit stressing and focus on the fun part: shopping! —Collette Reitz, news editor

Astrology

There’s always that one person on your list who’s an astrology aficionado. To show your loved one that you appreciate their connection to the cosmos, you can get them a shirt that acknowledges that it’s more than just a (lunar) phase, jewelry or a candle dedicated to their zodiac sign, or a unique deck of tarot cards guided by the stars — movie stars. Whichever one you choose, any of these items will leave them starry-eyed. —Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

Trending

For gifts that won’t gather dust in a closet, you can’t do better than trending items that went viral this year — they’ve reached icon status for a reason. TikTok is a treasure trove of products that are worth the hype, like the AirFly Pro Airplane Transmitter that lets you stream your fave movies and TV shows on your AirPods when there’s no Bluetooth available. And chances are you’ve seen the impossibly aesthetic Stanley Travel Mug all over your feed and FYP. Each of these viral gift ideas has a loyal following (and in some cases, a waitlist), so don’t sleep on adding to cart while they’re still in stock. —Lara Walsh, associate experiences editor