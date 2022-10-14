It’s like a puffer for your phone.
The iPhone 14 Plus dropped on Oct. 7, and its new purple hue is making waves. If you’re on the iPhone 14 Plus hype train, you’ll need a case to match the energy. Shop these nine cases that are both cute and protective.
Oh, and the holidays are coming up sooner than you think. If you’re not ready to throw down cash for an iPhone 14 Plus case right now, make sure you put it on your wish list.
