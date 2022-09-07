The iPhone 14 Comes In The Prettiest Purple Colors I Absolutely *Need*

The barrage of iPhone upgrades is nearly endless on Apple keynote day, and one of the most eye-catching updates is a pretty purple color for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. If the color looks familiar, you’re not wrong — the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and 14 Pro purple colors bring back a fan-favorite hue that first made its debut with the iPhone 12 in 2021, and include a brand new shade that gives off major royalty vibes.

Ever since the tech giant introduced colors beyond black and white for the iPhone, Apple’s usually gifted fans a new hue with every annual iPhone release, and this year is no different. During the second half of the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new iPhone 14 lineup — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max — and unveiled the seriously stunning lavender colorway for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. The phones also come in four other colors, including the standard Midnight and Starlight colors, as well as Product Red, and a new light pale blue.

Sadly, the lavender color won’t be available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in a just as eye-catching deep purple (!) that’s brand new to the iPhone color lineup.

If you weren’t able to tune into the event, here’s the rundown on what you missed. Apple’s annual fall event took place on Sept. 7 in Cupertino, California, and along with the new iPhone 14 lineup, the event also marked the unveiling of the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. Aside from the buzz-worthy new purple color, some the new iPhone specs include better camera quality and longer battery life. Still, one of the features fans seemed to be super excited about is the seriously stunning lavender iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colors, and considering the iPhone 13 didn’t include a purple option at all, it’s no surprise why the color is making waves.

Even if you’re not a purple stan, once you see the color for yourself, you’ll understand why a return to purple is welcome by plenty of iPhone users. You might recall the iPhone 11 came in a purple color as well as the iPhone 12. After skipping a year in the iPhone 13 series, you can now choose from the light lavender in the more affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus or the metallic deep purple in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

TBH, this purple is scratching my rose gold itch, and I think I’m gonna need a clear case to really show it off.