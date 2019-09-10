At this year’s Apple Keynote Address, which was held on Sept. 10, 2019 at the Steve Jobs Theater, the company announced its next lineup of smartphones to follow last year’s iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. If you have your eye on a new phone, though, you’ll have to do your research to decide which new hue is right for you. So, what colors does the iPhone 11 come in? And which one will be your new favorite? Apple finally has the answers.

On Sept. 10, Apple announced the release of iPhone 11 with color options in Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Product Red. The other two new models, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

While the iPhone XS and XS Max come in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, the iPhone XR was revealed with options including Black, White, Yellow, Coral, Blue, and Product Red. So, although the Coral and Blue options are gone, you now have the choices of Purple and Green.

Before the keynote, speculations had made their way around the internet. The Telegraph gestured to the keynote invitation’s logo, suggesting the multicolored apple could be a hint at new color options. The Japanese Apple website Mac Otakara had said the Coral and Blue options could be replaced with Green and Lavender — and they were right. CNET released mock-ups of what these options could look like with an updated camera look in the back, but Apple gave us the goods in person at the Sept. 10 event.

Apple / Screenshot

This batch of iPhones looks pretty similar to the last, but the iPhone 11 features an aluminum glass design on front and back, which Apple said is the toughest ever on a smartphone. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, have a stainless steel finish. And, to top it all off, Apple is releasing a new line of colored and clear cases for all three models so that you can show off your new phone.

The phones also include some fun new camera features. For one, the back of the phone now features a dual-camera system, which means new wide and ultra-wide angle lens options and a new portrait lighting effect that help you capture your best quality photos and videos yet. The front of the camera also has a new sensor that allows for wide-angle or slow-motion selfies.

Apple announced that the iPhone 11 will have the fastest processing power of any smartphone yet and one hour longer battery life than the iPhone XR. The iPhones 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max's battery lives are four and five hours longer, respectively, than the XS. Considering the XS had a battery life of around nine hours and 41 minutes, per Tom's Guide, that puts each phone at 14 and 15 hours of battery time.

The iPhone 11 will be available for order starting at $699, the iPhone 11 Pro for $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1099, beginning Friday, Sept. 13. They will ship beginning Sept. 20.

So, get ready, Apple fans. We're officially at less than two weeks until you can get that sweet, sweet new tech in your hands. Now, it's up to your to decide which one you want.