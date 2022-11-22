Netflix's December Lineup Is A True Holiday Gift

The end of 2022 is just around the corner, and the winter holidays are about to hit hard. This is the time of year when everyone settles around the giant TV in the living room for family-together time, sports, or simply because they ate too much. While many marathons and reruns dot the TV landscape, Netflix’s December 2022 lineup has plenty of new titles ready to make the holidays merry and bright. It’s the most beautiful time of the year on Netflix, when the streaming service releases all different kinds of entertainment all at once. There are Christmas movies, Oscar-bait films, and tons of highly-anticipated TV series on the way.

In the Christmas movies category, the significant title on Netflix is Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. This time-traveling animated musical version of the classic story has already hit theaters, and with a total A-list British cast, it should be on everyone’s must-watch list. In Oscar-bait films, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical are two major contenders. But the one everyone wants to watch is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

As for TV series, everyone is ready to go abroad and return to Emily In Paris, which drops Season 3 this month. There’s also The Witcher: Blood Origin and Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1, as well as Too Hot To Handle Season 4 and The Circle Season 5, which will bring the heat to cold days.

Here’s a full rundown of everything coming to Netflix for December 2022.

Dec. 1

Dead End (Netflix Series)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 The Final Episodes (Netflix Anime)

The Masked Scammer (Netflix Documentary)

Qala (Netflix Film)

Troll (Netflix Film)

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1-2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Dec. 2

Big Brother: Season 10 + 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Hot Skull (Netflix Series)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix Film)

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix Film)

“Sr.” (Netflix Documentary)

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future (Netflix Film)

Dec. 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Dec. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17 + 31

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Netflix Family)

Dec. 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Netflix Family)

Delivery by Christmas (Netflix Film)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 7

Burning Patience (Netflix Film)

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas (Netflix Series)

The Marriage App (Netflix Film)

The Most Beautiful Flower (Netflix Series)

Smiley (Netflix Series)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Dec. 8

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix Documentary)

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (Netflix Documentary)

Lookism (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 9

CAT (Netflix Series)

Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix Anime)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix Film)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower (Netflix Series)

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Prisoners

Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Netflix Anime)

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Tom Papa: What A Day! (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Netflix Documentary)

Glitter (Netflix Series)

I Believe in Santa (Netflix Film)

Kangaroo Valley (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 15

The Big 4 (Netflix Film)

The Hills: Season 1-2

Sonic Prime (Netflix Family)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (Netflix Anime)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas (Netflix Series)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix Film)

Cook at all Costs (Netflix Series)

Dance Monsters (Netflix Series)

Far From Home (Netflix Series)

Paradise PD: Part 4 (Netflix Series)

Private Lesson (Netflix Film)

The Recruit (Netflix Series)

Summer Job (Netflix Series)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 18

Side Effects

Dec. 19

Trolley (Netflix Series)

Trolls

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas (Netflix Film)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (Netflix Film)

Emily in Paris: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Film)

Piñata Masters! (Netflix Series)

Dec. 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Netflix Film)

Time Hustler (Netflix Series)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix Series)

Vir Das: Landing (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 26

No Escape

Treason (Netflix Series)

Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder (Netflix Film)

A Night at the Kindergarten (Netflix Film)

The Circle: Season 5 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Stuck with You (Netflix Film)

Dec. 29

Brown and Friends (Netflix Family)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 30

Alpha Males (Netflix Series)

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

White Noise (Netflix Film)

Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022 (Netflix Comedy)

Lady Voyeur (Netflix Series)

Dec. TBD