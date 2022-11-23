This Throwback Video Of Brandon Watching Serene On The Bachelor Is Adorable

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell got their happily ever after on Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, but it seems like Brandon had his eye on Serene long before they hit the beach. On Nov. 22, he re-shared an Instagram Reel to his Story — one that reminded everyone just how far they’ve come. In the throwback video from Feb. 7, Brandon watched Serene on The Bachelor, rooting for his future fiancée way before they ever met.

OK, to backtrack a bit: During Serene’s one-on-one date with Clayton Echard on The Bachelor Season 26, she told him an adorable and slightly gruesome story of smashing fireflies against her face so that she could glow like the bugs. While that might not have endeared her to everyone, Brandon was sold on Serene’s charm. As he watched, he said, “This woman is amazing. Oh my gosh, that’s my pick,” he said to the camera. “She wins. Hands down, she has to.” Although Serene did not win, she did end up being Brandon’s “pick.”

On Nov. 22, Brandon re-posted the video, adding his own take on the clip: “Shoot your shot fellas. You never know what might happen.”

In case you missed the BIP finale, Brandon and Serene’s Paradise run ended with an adorable beachside proposal. Serene told Brandon, “I love you so much, and I am never going to take that for granted.” Brandon responded in turn, “I love you in every sense of the word. You are this everlasting spark that has hit me so hard … I will love you until the end of time ... I want to start forever with you.” Of course, when he asked her to marry him, she said yes.

Although Jesse Palmer was hopeful they’d get married right then and there (he even got ordained, JIC), Brandon and Serene opted to leave the beach as an engaged couple — not a married one. During the reunion, Brandon explained their choice: “We love each other so much, we’re gonna get married regardless.” Still, they wanted their families to be there for their wedding vows — fair enough!

Congrats to the happy couple, and thank you to all those Instagram Bachelor fan accounts for making this sweet throwback possible.