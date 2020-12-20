There are plenty of highly nourishing hand creams out there, but frustratingly, most tend to leave your skin feeling sticky and gunky. The best non-greasy hand creams, on the other hand, are lightweight and quick to absorb, so you can get right back to whatever it is you were doing without leaving a trail of residue behind.

What To Look For In Non-Greasy Hand Creams

Our hands tend to get drier than the rest of our bodies, not only because the skin there is thin and doesn't have any sebaceous glands but also because our hands are constantly being washed and exposed to the elements. To keep them from getting dry or irritated, apply hand cream immediately after washing your hands and before bed as well. For best results, apply lotion while your hands are still damp after washing, the American Academy of Dermatology advises. However, if you use a hand sanitizer instead of soap and water, wait until the hand sanitizer is fully dry before applying your cream.

Shop The Best Non-Greasy Hand Creams

01 The Best Affordable Non-Greasy Hand Cream Jergens Ultra Healing Hand & Body Cream, 3.4 Oz. Amazon $7 See On Amazon My hands get chapped every winter, partially because I don't wear gloves when I'm doing the dishes but also because I dislike the feeling of greasy hand creams so much that I avoid using them altogether. But lately, I've been using this Jergens Ultra Healing Hand & Body Cream after washing my hands, and it's really delightful — it's lightweight, nicely scented, and extremely soothing. It's also travel-friendly and affordable, so what's not to love? One reviewer wrote: “I keep this in my purse and have also purchased another to keep next to my bedside. It works AMAZINGLY!! It works on hands, feet, knees, elbows, and the occasional face [...] It leaves our skin feeling so soft and actually keeps my hands, heels, and anywhere else it was used, moisturized. This lotion doesn't leave a greasy residue nor does it take a long time to absorb. I can immediately put it on and start driving and my beige leather isn't affected at all. I highly recommend!!” Key Ingredients: Vitamins C, E & B5, and a plant protein complex | Scent: Light and fresh, according to reviewers | Size: 3.4 oz.

02 Editor's Pick Alaffia Coconut Reishi Hand and Body Cream, 8 Oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon Aside from this being a delicious-scented (coconut and vanilla) hand cream that's rich and nourishing but not greasy, there are plenty of other reasons to buy products from Alaffia. The brand doesn't include any questionable chemicals in their formulas, they use fair-trade ingredients sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, and their products are always cruelty-free and vegan. You can learn more about the Alaffia Foundation, which helps support and empower communities in Africa, here. One reviewer wrote: “I've tried a million organic/chemical free products from many different manufactures and believe I can finally stop looking for the perfect product - I've found it. It smells wonderful, is very moisturizing without being greasy and I use it on my face too without having it clog my pores.” Key Ingredients: Fair-trade virgin coconut oil, reishi, shea, kpagnan | Scent: Coconut vanilla | Size: 8 oz.

03 The Best Splurge L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, 5.2 Oz. Amazon $30 See On Amazon Despite the rich, thick consistency of L'Occitane's classic shea butter hand cream, it doesn't feel at all greasy once absorbed into the skin. It's made with coconut oil, the extracts of almond and honey, and shea butter, and has a fresh, baby powder-esque scent. This is perhaps one of the most popular hand creams on the entire market — the brand's hand creams are purportedly sold every two seconds around the world — and it always makes a foolproof gift. Plus, despite the hefty price tag, this tube is really big IRL, so you'll be set for a while. One reviewer wrote: “I wouldn’t normally spend this much on hand cream but I can’t find anything that compares. I get really dry hands in the winter and I need something that moisturizes without being greasy and doesn’t smell too perfumey or chemical. This melts into my skin, immediately improves the look of my hands and dries down to a kind of velvety matte that I forget is there. I can put this on my hands and within maybe 10 seconds can use my phone without getting greasy prints on the screen.” Key Ingredients: Shea butter, honey, almond extract, coconut oil | Scent: Similar to baby powder, according to reviewers | Sizes: 1 oz., 5.2 oz.

04 The Best Non-Greasy Hand Cream For Dry, Sensitive Skin Cetaphil Soothing Gel-Cream, 16 Oz. Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you have very dry and/or sensitive skin, reach for Cetaphil’s soothing gel cream. The fragrance-free moisturizer contains lots of gentle, nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, aloe vera, and allantoin. Plus, the unique gel-cream formula is non-greasy and fast-absorbing. The brand even says it'll help your skin stay moisturized for up to 24 hours. One reviewer wrote: “Very hydrating without a greasy feel. This is a thick, gel-like lotion. It works very well for moisture without leaving that greasiness that other lotions have.” Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, aloe vera, allantoin | Scent: Unscented | Size: 3 oz., 8 oz, or 16 oz.

05 The Best Non-Greasy Hand Cream With SPF Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40, 1 Oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your hands are just as vulnerable to sun damage as the rest of your body — so don't forget to keep them protected, too. What's nice about Supergoop! Handscreen (besides its 40 SPF broad-spectrum sun protection) is that the cream itself is quite moisturizing without being overly heavy or greasy, and it's enriched with good-for-skin antioxidants and fatty acids. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and reef-safe, to boot. One reviewer wrote: “I actually kept this in the pocket of my ski jacket during a recent trip out west and used it on my face and hands. It absorbs fast and I am convinced that the sunscreen in it kept me from getting burned.” Key Ingredients: Sea buckthorn fruit extract, meadowfoam seed oil, argan oil | Scent: Light and refreshing, according to the brand | Size: 1 oz.