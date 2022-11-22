A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 21, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Weekly Horoscope Will Really Fill Up Your Plate

Listen, I’m not not going to make a Thanksgiving pun this week, so deal with it! Cosmically, you will actually have quite a bit going on even though it might be a short week. There’s a new moon in Sagittarius and the beginning of Sagittarius season, so Sag placements should really be giving thanks. READ MORE

The Bridgerton X Spider-Man Crossover We Deserve

Rumor has it that Phoebe Dynevor (aka Daphne Bridgerton) and Andrew Garfield (aka a former Peter Parker/Spider-Man) are dating! I actually think that the diamond of the season and your friendly neighborhood superhero make a cute couple, and I also think that J. Jonah Jameson would be truly inspired by Lady Whistledown’s ability to get the juciest intel possible for her column. READ MORE

How To Dopamine Dress For Every Holiday Occasion

If I could wear Cher Horowitz’s red Alaïa dress from the party scene in Clueless, my dopamine levels would be through the roof all season long. And it turns out, Cher was onto something with her wardrobe, because brightly hued fabrics can issue a serious dose of dopamine when you catch your reflection. READ MORE

The Kardashian-Jenner Gift Guide Has So Many Wellness Gadgets

These gift ideas are in line with each of the superstar sisters’ approaches to self-care: Kourtney shares a high-tech meditation device she uses to upgrade her practice, while Kim gives a shout out to a healing band that soothes muscles after an intense ab workout. TBH, I’m surprised Kendall isn’t pushing a cucumber slicer. READ MORE

