Raven & SK Broke Up After Those Viral Cheating Rumors

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross and SK Alagbada are officially over. On Nov. 20, Raven and SK announced their breakup in the wake of cheating rumors circulating on TikTok. The exes posted their breakup statement on Instagram, and per their matching statements, they were both “saddened” by the decision. Not to mention, they also made a vaguely ominous reference to “legal proceedings.”

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” both Raven and SK wrote on their Instagram stories. “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.” (No, they didn’t say who was suing whom.)

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us,” the exes added. “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

ICYMI, the cheating rumors started when the TikTok account @emmwho9 posted a video about meeting a Love Is Blind contestant on Hinge — only to find out he was still seeing his love interest from the show. It didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together and pin the blame on SK. But that was only the start of the messiness.

Soon afterward, another woman came forward with her own claims — and this time, the rumors were harder to ignore. According to the TikTok account @hannahbethstyle, she and SK dated on and off from 2019 to 2022 — and she had the photos (timestamps included) to prove it. In her since-deleted video, she shared the whole timeline of their relationship (including receipts). One of the most damning parts? “This is the dinner where I asked about finding a ‘fiancé’ in his phone & he told me it was for the LIB show but it was just for $ & they were friends only.” Oof.

She also claimed she asked to meet Raven — explaining that it would be NBD if their relationship was completely fake — and SK agreed. However, when she started liking Raven’s photos on Instagram, she saw Raven message SK a photo of her profile, asking who it was. Sus, right?

Originally, Raven seemed to not believe the claims. In a TikTok Live, she hinted at the speculation. “Rumors are rumors, and we’re fine,” she said. “That’s my man, and I’m sticking beside him.” But it looks like the second round of allegations might have changed her mind.

Sooo, that all brings us to the current sitch. Not sure what to make of those “legal proceedings” Raven and SK mentioned in their breakup statement, but I guess maybe time will tell.