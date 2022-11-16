Why Does TikTok Think SK Cheated on Raven?

Although Raven Ross and SK Alagbada didn’t end their Love Is Blind journey with a marriage, the couple got back together after filming ended. At the Season 3 reunion, which aired on Netflix on Nov. 9, Raven and SK confirmed that their romance was still going strong — and Raven even issued a warning to anybody interested in SK: “Stay out of my man’s DMs.” Unfortunately, only a week later, rumors about SK cheating on Raven have started circulating on TikTok, and this situation seems tense.

During the reunion, the couple appeared to be happier than ever. “We’ve never been on this level in any other relationship,” Raven explained to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. But according to one TikToker, it’s not clear whether SK was completely honest with his girlfriend.

In a since-deleted video, the TikTok account @emmwho9 posted about cheating with someone from LIB — though it sounded like she didn’t know his relationship status at the time. “Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now,” she said to the camera, before putting a finger down.

Later, she posted screenshots of what appeared to be their text messages. In one, a message from April 18 read, “What’s up Em...it’s SK from Hinge.” In another, there’s a video of SK kayaking. She also shared a screen recording of her opening their DM conversation on IG, and it looks like they traded a few messages.

Though Raven and SK have not directly addressed the rumors, Raven did post a since-deleted video that seemingly referenced the accusations. “Rumors are rumors, and we’re fine,” she said. “That’s my man, and I’m sticking beside him.” Both SK and Raven still have photos together on their IG profiles, and they both still follow each other.

One thing’s for sure: Despite the screenshots, we clearly don’t have the full story.