Raven Ross Wants Love Is Blind Fans To Learn This 1 Thing From Her Journey

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Raven and SK’s wedding on Love Is Blind. Raven Ross experienced her fair share of highs and lows during Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The pilates instructor formed strong connections with Bartise Bowden and SK Alagbada in the pods, got called out by viewers for exercising during an emotional conversation, and ultimately got engaged to SK. And although they didn’t end up saying “I do,” Raven still hopes fans will connect with the meaningful time they spent together.

Much of Raven and SK’s relationship (or at least what was shown to viewers) centered on Raven learning about SK’s Nigerian heritage. She wore a gele, a traditional Nigerian headband, on their wedding day, and spent time with his family learning about Yoruba customs. “I knew going into it that we were coming from different places,” Raven tells Elite Daily, “but I really was unfamiliar with a lot of the nuances [and] intricacies of Nigerian culture.”

Still, she recognized the importance of learning as much as she could. “I was proud of me for going all in, and really trying to learn everything in this super condensed time,” she says. “I hope people take away that your love of your life could literally be on a different continent. They could be wherever, and you've got to just do your best and put in the work to see if it's the right fit.”

SK tells Elite Daily he was also attuned to their differences early on. “I think just meeting someone new for the first time, coming from two different backgrounds, we're very different,” he says. When Raven told him outside the pods that she wanted to see more “razzle dazzle” from him, he didn’t initially get it. “Honestly, at first, I didn't really understand what razzle dazzle meant, so I had to google that,” he recalls. “But eventually ... through the rest of the whole experience, I got to understand now, ‘OK, cool, this is what you mean.’”

Although they didn’t ultimately get married, it’s clear they still hold a lot of respect for one another.

Reporting by Lexi Williams.