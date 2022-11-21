Rumor Has It Phoebe Dynevor & Andrew Garfield Are Dating

It looks like Daphne traded her Duke for, um, Spider-Man? Apparently, at the GQ Man of the Year Awards on Nov. 16, Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield hit it off — sparking some serious romance rumors. So, are Dynevor and Garfield dating? According to sources from The Sun and Deux Moi, this British power couple is just getting started.

“Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," an insider told The Sun on Nov. 28. There’s even a cute pic of them speaking at the event that’s floating around on Twitter. What’s more, the GQ Awards reportedly wasn’t their first time meeting. "They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common,” the same source said.

Per reports, the duo left the after-party together, and it sounds like they’ve been smitten ever since. “This is certainly no one-off encounter,” The Sun’s source claimed. “After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

The Sun wasn’t the only outlet to report on this rumored couple. An anonymous witness submitted a tip to Deux Moi with a similar story: “Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor left the GQ after party together... his hand was around her waist.”

For obvious reasons, fans are very into this rumored couple. On Twitter, people cannot get enough of the possibility of Phandrew.

Neither Dynevor nor Garfield has commented on the rumors yet, but both actors tend to keep their love lives private — especially in the early stages. When Dynevor dated Pete Davidson in 2021, they never publicly commented on their connection. Similarly, Garfield kept his romance with Alyssa Miller private for months before going public. (The two reportedly split in April.)

Whatever’s going on between Dynevor and Garfield, Twitter thinks it would be a pretty iconic match. Plus, they both deserve real romance — floral arrangements and all. During an interview with Conan O’Brien in early 2021, Dynevor made it clear this was the only upside of relationships in the 1800s (when Bridgerton was set). “If someone was into you, they would come around and bring you a big bouquet of flowers. So you knew where you stood with people,” she explained. “That was the big benefit of being a woman back in those days… obviously, that’s probably the only benefit.”

Ahem, Andrew, this is your sign to bring back bouquets.