Elite Daily Newsletter: May 26, 2022

Scott, My Dude, Can You Please Chill For Like One Second?

It’s probably difficult to grieve your very public breakup, well, very publicly. But needless to say Scott Disick is having a hard time wrapping his head around the whole Kravis situation. Now he’s gone rogue in the comments of a Too Hot To Handle star’s thirst trap. As someone who is a self-appointed expert on puns, especially spicy ones, I don’t even think it’s that good. Sorry, Scott. READ MORE

5 Questions The This Is Us Series Finale Left Unanswered

From Jack’s passing to Kate’s career trajectory to Kevin’s love life, This Is Us kept secrets close to the vest, only finally revealing the details at the exact right moment. And yet, there are still a few questions the series finale left unanswered ​​— ones fans may never get resolved. BRB, crying for a different reason. READ MORE

Gigi Hadid’s Makeup Artist Wants Everyone To Slow Down, Wear Blush, And Appreciate Every Moment

A scroll through Patrick Ta’s Instagram feed would make you think that he lives a charmed life. He’s a jet-setter traveling the world to work with clients like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, and Adriana Lima. His eponymous beauty brand wins awards and is worn by celebs on red carpets. But at the core of his success is a deep desire to prove himself, something he’s carried around with him since middle school. READ MORE

The Drama Between Halsey And Their Record Label, Explained

Halsey uploaded a video to TikTok complaining about having to “go viral” in order for their record label to release one of their new songs. Someone commented that this video was actually a marketing stunt, and not actually a frustration of the singer. It’s a phenomenon that has been happening a lot lately, so we got to the bottom of it. READ MORE

